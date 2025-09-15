Rosé Makes History As She Doubles Up On A Billboard Chart

Rosé makes history as “On My Mind” with Alex Warren debuts at No. 29 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, becoming her second hit on the chart. Rosé at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images

For more than two months now, Alex Warren and Rosé have been promoting their joint single “On My Mind.” The tune is one of several successful cuts from Warren’s debut full-length You’ll Be Alright Kid, and though he has shared songs afterward that are also receiving the promotional treatment, “On My Mind” is still on the rise. The tune even debuts on one list this frame, helping Rosé make history.

Rosé Earns Her Second Solo Hit

“On My Mind” debuts on the Adult Contemporary chart, coming in at No. 29. The track becomes Rosé’s second hit on the list, one of Billboard’s three pop radio tallies.

Rosé’s First Solo Radio Win

Rosé first reached the Adult Contemporary chart earlier this year when Bruno Mars joined her on “Apt.,” which originally became a hit in 2024. That cut spent 23 weeks rising and falling and peaked at No. 16, tying several others as the highest-charting hit by any K-pop musician in the list’s history.

Rosé Joins Lisa

As “On My Mind” debuts, Rosé becomes just the second K-pop soloist to manage more than one hit on the Adult Contemporary chart. She joins her Blackpink bandmate Lisa, who also managed the same showing.

Lisa first placed on the list as a soloist with “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).” Almost two months later, she joined Maroon 5 on “Priceless,” and both arrived in 2025. That latter cut tied with “Apt.” as the highest-charting hit ever by a K-pop act, while “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” peaked at No. 21.

BTS Leads All K-Pop Acts

Only one K-pop act has accrued more wins on the Adult Contemporary chart, as BTS has racked up three so far. The group debuted in September 2020 with “Dynamite,” returned the following summer with “Butter,” and then at the end of 2021 with “My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay. “Dynamite” and “Butter” tied with “Apt.” and “Priceless” as the highest-charting tracks ever by K-pop acts, as they all peaked at No. 16.