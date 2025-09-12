Rosé Scores Another Billboard Chart Hit, Doubling Her Career Sum Instantly

Rosé and Alex Warren’s “On My Mind” debuts at No. 29 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, marking Rosé’s second solo hit on the pop radio ranking. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rosé, winner of the “Song of the Year” award for “Apt.” poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)

Rosé spent the latter part of 2024 and most of 2025 promoting her debut solo album Rosie, which was fronted by the massive single “Apt.” That tune, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, became one of the most successful tracks in American history that can be classified as K-pop, as the Blackpink singer performs some of the lyrics in Korean as well as English.

“Apt.” can no longer be found on any Billboard chart in the United States, though it remains a big win globally. As “Apt.” vanishes, Rosé’s duet with Alex Warren, “On My Mind,” is still growing, and it even manages to land on one tally for the first time.

“On My Mind” Debuts on a Radio Chart

“On My Mind” debuts on the Adult Contemporary chart, one of Billboard’s three pop radio lists. The cut arrives at No. 29, just one space beneath the No. 30 floor. Rosé’s team-up with the singer-songwriter reaches the third of all the pop-focused rankings weeks after landing on the others.

Rosé’s Second Solo Hit

Rosé reaches the Adult Contemporary chart for the second time in her solo career, as “Apt.” arrived in February of this year. That track is the longest-running K-pop hit of all time on the tally, as it spent 23 weeks rising and falling.

“Apt.” climbed all the way to No. 16 and is tied with three other tunes — “Priceless” by Maroon 5 and Lisa, as well as “Dynamite” and “My Universe” by BTS (the latter with Coldplay) — as the highest-peaking cuts by K-pop musical acts, as all four stalled in the same position.

“On My Mind” Climbs on Other Pop Charts

As “On My Mind” debuts on the Adult Contemporary chart, the same track climbs to a new high on the Pop Airplay list, which is often regarded as the most competitive of the three rankings. This time around, the cut ascends one space to No. 17.

The same tune dips a single spot on the Adult Pop Airplay tally, falling to No. 15 – back one space from its all-time peak. “On My Mind” has now spent 10 weeks on both of the rosters.

Alex Warren Joins Rosé

Warren collects his second hit on the Adult Contemporary chart the same time as Rosé. He reached No. 5 a short time ago with “Ordinary,” easily his biggest single. That cut is steady in fifth place, its best showing on the roster, which is known for moving slower than the other pop radio tallies.

