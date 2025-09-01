Rosé’s Hot 100 Record Beaten By A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:55
Ejae becomes the first female K-pop soloist to earn two Hot 100 top 10 hits as “How It’s Done” rises to No. 10 and “Golden” returns to No. 1. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Ejae attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack earns another top 10 win on the Hot 100, one of the women credited on that smash makes history once more. All four of Huntr/x’s songs – the girl group created for the film – also name three vocalists—Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. Of that bunch, Ejae is known for her past work in the K-pop field, and she has now collected a pair of top 10 hits on the Hot 100, breaking down a barrier.

Ejae Claims Two Hot 100 Top 10s

Ejae sits at both Nos. 1 and 10 this week on the Hot 100. “Golden” returns to the top spot for a second nonconsecutive frame, while “How It’s Done” jumps to No. 10, reaching the uppermost region for the very first time.

Ejae Beats Blackpink Singer Rosé

As “How It’s Done” ascends, specifically to No. 10, Ejae becomes the first solo female K-pop musician to collect more than one top 10 on the Hot 100. Only one other artist fitting that description, Blackpink star Rosé, has entered the space. Rosé soared all the way to No. 3 alongside Bruno Mars with “Apt.” not long ago, and that tune is still present on the list – but not inside the highest 10 spaces.

Psy and Jung Kook

Several other K-pop soloists have managed to collect more than a single top 10 on the Hot 100, but all of them aside from Ejae are men. BTS singer Jung Kook leads the way with a trio of top 10s. He reached No. 1 alongside Latto with “Seven” and then peaked at No. 5 with both “Standing Next to You” and “3D,” a collaboration with Jack Harlow.

Psy was the first K-pop solo act to accomplish the feat. His breakout cut “Gangnam Style” and its follow-up “Gentleman” rose as high as Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, more than a decade ago.

Saja Boys Have Managed the Same Feat

Several other names from the KPop Demon Hunters universe have also managed the same showing. Saja Boys — the menacing boy band made for the film — has sent a pair of tracks into the Hot 100’s top 10 as well. Of the five male artists credited as members of the group who score hits as soloists as well as with Saja Boys, four of them are largely known for producing K-pop music. Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and Samuil Lee have thus far landed at No. 4 with “Your Idol” and at No. 5, as of this week, with “Soda Pop.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/31/ross-hot-100-record-beaten-by-a-kpop-demon-hunters-star/

