ROVR Releases Open Dataset for Powering Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems

Leading decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), ROVR has released an open dataset to power the future of spatial AI, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Known for building the foundation of Spatial AI, the startup announced the launch of the ROVR Open Dataset at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Summit North America. The high-resolution, multi-modal dataset is designed to accelerate innovation in Spatial AI, autonomous driving, robotics, and digital twin applications.

It marks a significant milestone in ROVR’s mission to democratize access to high-quality real-world data and unlock the next generation of AI models that understand and interact with physical space.

The dataset is human-centric, as it captures the world as seen by human drivers, including what they see, how they move, and how they interact with their surroundings. This sets it apart from traditional datasets, which focus purely on machine vision.

It is also a part of a long-term attempt to build the world’s largest open-access driving dataset, with a target of 1 million 30-second clips collected using ROVR’s custom-built mobile perception units.

The project is initially releasing 1,500 fully synchronized clips, totaling more than 1TB of data, which offer diverse coverage across urban, suburban, and highway environments, including construction zones, school crossings, traffic congestion, and dynamic pedestrian scenes.

The dataset is released under a permissive license for non-commercial use, with plans to provide extended versions to commercial partners in the future.

At the same time, the startup is building a scalable annotation pipeline for semantic segmentation, object detection, scene understanding, and intent prediction. This enables researchers and engineers to train next-generation foundation models for Spatial AI.

With the ROVR Open Dataset, researchers, developers, and institutions can train, benchmark, and deploy next-generation AI models that can operate safely and intelligently in the real world. ROVR aims to foster collaboration, reproducibility, and transparency across the global AI and robotics communities by making the dataset openly available.

Powered by a decentralized network of contributors, ROVR offers a data model that is scalable, global, incentivized, and composable. The project’s community-first approach has already resulted in over 20 million kilometers of road coverage and the deployment of more than 3,500 devices, with usage continuing to increase as demand for real-world 3D data grows.

ROVR’s full-stack pipeline for Spatial AI encompasses on-device intelligence for efficient data collection, cloud-based annotation tools for scalable labeling, APIs and SDKs to integrate 3D world understanding into AI systems, and partnerships with researchers, startups, and enterprises across various sectors.

The ROVR Open Dataset is available for download and exploration today by Researchers, developers, educators, and innovators at https://rovr.network/#/dataset.