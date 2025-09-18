Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

Key Takeaways

The Royal Government of Bhutan moved $107 million in Bitcoin to a new wallet.

The transfer is part of Bhutan’s ongoing crypto asset activities.

The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred $107 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets today.

The move represents one of the latest crypto asset transactions by the Himalayan nation, which has been actively involved in Bitcoin operations. The transfer was tracked through blockchain records showing the movement of the digital assets to a different wallet address.

Bhutan has emerged as one of the few countries to directly engage in Bitcoin mining and holdings, utilizing its abundant hydroelectric power resources for cryptocurrency operations.