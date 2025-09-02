Russia and China sign Power of Siberia-2 gas supply expansion deal

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 21:50
Sign
SIGN$0.06866+1.17%

Russia’s Gazprom and China’s CNPC have today agreed to build the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline and Soyuz-Vostok pipelines via a legally binding memorandum. Alexei Miller, Gazprom CEO, revealed that the pipeline will transport natural gas from Russia’s Yamal fields to China via Mongolia for 30 years, with annual supplies projected to reach 50bcm.

Both countries have also agreed to expand gas exports via existing routes. The Power of Siberia pipeline route will increase from 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 44 bcm per year, and the Far Eastern Route will increase its deliveries from 10 bcm to 12 bcm annually.

Following a reduced transport path, the plan is expected to lower gas prices in China compared to European rates.  

China set to benefit from relatively cheaper gas due to shortened pipeline route

Alexei Miller, Gazprom CEO, noted that gas pricing for China will be reduced compared to the current rate delivered to Europe. He revealed that payments will be made in a 1:1 ratio in rubles to yuan. This means that for gas transactions under the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline agreement, the payment currency will be split equally between Russian rubles and Chinese yuan. 

Gazprom CEO described the project as the biggest and most capital-intensive in the world. He revealed that plans for constructing the Siberia-2 and Soyuz-Vostok pipelines had been in place for over a decade, even before the original Power of Siberia pipeline was started in 2019.  

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has recently been engaged in several talks with Vladimir Putin. As reported on Cryptopolitan, Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in May improved their ties and presented a united front against U.S. influence. The agreement follows trilateral talks between China, Moscow, and Mongolia discussing the pipeline project. 

During the visit, the two leaders signed over 20 deals across the energy and technology sectors. They insisted on building a global balance independent of U.S. dominance, with Putin describing their relationship as equal and mutually beneficial.

China will also allow visa-free visits for Russian citizens for up to 30 days from September 15. The previous rule only allowed limited access of up to 30 days for direct flights to Hainan Island. 

Russia shifts focus to Asia as Europe diversifies its gas supply sources

Russia began supplying gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2019 through an agreement with CNPC. So far, the contractual obligations have been exceeded since 2020. Gazprom reached its maximum in December 2024 by supplying 38 bcm via the pipeline. Gas demand in China has also increased by 28% this year throughout the first eight months. 

The agreement follows Moscow’s increased energy deliveries in Asia as the country faces a European market shortage due to sanctions. According to a report by GIS, Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe via Ukraine were stopped when Kyiv rejected the renewal of the Gazprom contract.  

European markets have not been significantly impacted since they have already diversified their gas supply sources. According to the report, the U.S. is the leading supplier of liquified natural gas to Europe. Norway and Qatar have also expanded their exports into Europe, which reduces dependence on Russian gas. 

Moscow is shifting toward Asia through China, but some analysts warn that the country risks having a weaker negotiating position due to reliance on a single buyer. Some analysts have also concluded that Russia’s dominance in the global competition and energy market is likely dead. If implemented, the agreement with China means that  Russia’s east-bound exports will exceed 100bcm yearly, making Moscow the biggest gas supplier to China. 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch