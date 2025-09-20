TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/20 18:16
TLDR

  • Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement.
  • Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges.
  • Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate.
  • The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies.

In a new move against what it describes as the “international Satanism movement,” Russia has added the group to its financial blacklist. This decision allows the government to freeze the assets of individuals accused of involvement with the group, even without a criminal record. The move reflects ongoing efforts by the Russian authorities to clamp down on what they consider extremist ideologies.

Financial Sanctions on Alleged Satanist Groups

The Russian government has extended its financial blacklist to include organizations and individuals linked to what it terms the “international Satanism movement.” The decision enables Russian authorities to seize financial assets of suspected members, even if they are not convicted criminals.

The move follows a ruling by the Russian Supreme Court in July, which declared the movement extremist. Prosecutors have accused the group of spreading hatred and desecrating Orthodox Christian churches. Although the existence of the group is not clearly defined, the designation allows Moscow to take action against anyone suspected of being involved with the movement.

According to Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s financial monitoring agency, the inclusion of the “international Satanism movement” in the blacklist means that the government can now freeze assets and take action against individuals without a need for formal charges. This could potentially impact both local and international individuals associated with the movement.

Accusations of Radicalism and Extremism

Russian authorities have linked the so-called international Satanism movement to radical nationalism and neo-Nazism. In a statement from the Russian prosecutor general’s office, the movement was described as being connected to these extremist ideologies. The government claims the group’s actions involve promoting hatred and defiling sacred symbols, which it views as a threat to Russian society and the Orthodox Christian faith.

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has voiced strong support for the government’s actions against what he calls “Satanists.” He has accused the group of carrying out harmful rituals and recruiting young people into their ranks. These claims have not been substantiated with clear evidence, yet they have shaped public opinion about the movement.

In January, Patriarch Kirill stated, “Think about it… Our soldiers are ready to give their lives for values that are clearly being trampled upon by Satanists.” His comments reflect the church’s ongoing criticism of groups perceived as a threat to Russian traditional values.

Previous Additions to the Blacklist

The inclusion of the “international Satanism movement” in the financial blacklist is part of a broader trend of targeting groups accused of extremism. Over the past few years, Russia has added several other organizations to this list. Among them are the so-called “international LGBT movement” and the “anti-Russian separatist movement,” both of which have been loosely defined under Russian law.

Critics argue that these broad and vague classifications give the government wide latitude to label individuals as extremists, including political opponents. The charges are often difficult to contest, as the criteria for being part of such movements remain unclear. As a result, the financial blacklist is seen as a tool that could be used to silence opposition voices and undermine political dissent.

A Controversial Legal Framework

Russia’s decision to freeze the assets of individuals linked to the “international Satanism movement” raises concerns about the country’s legal framework for dealing with extremism. Critics point out that the lack of clear definitions for terms like “extremist” allows the government to label a wide range of activities as illegal. This could lead to arbitrary actions against individuals without due process.

While the Russian government insists it is acting to protect the nation’s cultural and religious values, human rights groups have warned that such measures could be misused. The law’s vague language may be exploited to target various groups, from minority religions to political dissidents. As Moscow continues to expand its list of banned groups, observers are questioning the broader implications for civil liberties in Russia.

