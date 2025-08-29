Russia threatens crypto operators with hefty fines on illegal payments and mining

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:27
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018235-4.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04494-0.42%
MetYa
MET$0.2426-1.30%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0209-4.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014163-13.63%

The Russian government has filed a bill imposing heavy fines and asset seizure for cryptocurrency payments and coin mining without permission.

Critics say the legislation will hurt legal businesses, chasing them away to other jurisdictions and depriving Russia of the opportunity to develop its own crypto infrastructure.

Russia readies million ruble fines for coin payments and minting

The executive power in Moscow is preparing to hit key crypto activities with hefty fines, local media reported, citing a new legislative proposal.

The draft federal law “On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses” has been recently submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

The bill filed by the Ministry of Digital Development introduces liability for violations related to the use and mining of cryptocurrencies, punishable by monetary penalties and even seizure.

Persons accepting cryptocurrency for goods and services will be held accountable under the legislation, which suggests slapping them with hefty fines.

These range from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles (almost $2,500) for private citizens, 200,000 to 400,000 rubles ($5,000) for officials, and 700,000 to 1 million rubles ($12,500) for legal entities.

Provisions allow authorities to confiscate the coins involved in all such cases, leading Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media unveiled this week. Its report also noted:

If lawmakers approve the current texts, illegal mining activities, including participation in mining pools, will be met with 100,000 – 200,000-ruble fines (up to $5,000) for individuals, while companies may have to pay the state between 1 million and 2 million rubles (almost $25,000).

Failure to report mining profits and their sources to respective government agencies should result in the similar penalties, according to the sponsors.

The latest amendments come after an earlier Russian government legislation submission recognizing cryptocurrency as property under the country’s criminal code, effectively legalizing crypto seizure within criminal proceedings.

New Russian law targets basic cryptocurrency transactions

Financial regulators in Russia, particularly the central bank, remain opposed to permitting the free circulation of cryptocurrencies in the country’s economy, despite authorizing their use in international settlements under Western sanctions.

Domestic crypto payments, including their advertising, were first banned with amendments to the law “On Digital Financial Assets,” which did not deal with decentralized cryptocurrencies when it was originally enforced in 2021.

Then, the Bank of Russia was granted powers to ban crypto transactions at will through provisions added during the review of the legislation, which legalized Bitcoin mining in 2024, Bits.media recalled in another article.

The authors of the latest bill have sneaked in a ban on the “illegal organization of digital currency turnover,” it noted, warning about the likely consequences of the wording that allows for broad interpretation and abuse by officials.

The prohibition will scare away companies planning to work with cryptocurrencies and force them to relocate to more favorable jurisdictions, where they will pay taxes, create jobs and develop infrastructure.

Russia will not be gaining regulatory experience, and the rights of cryptocurrency users will not be protected, the website elaborated. Besides, as it usually happens, only legitimate businesses will abide by the ban, which is unlikely to affect shady firms.

The restrictions will prevent the development of major crypto projects in the country, while the lack of opportunities in the industry will lead to an outflow of qualified professionals. Russia will have to rely on foreign-made solutions rather than selling its own to others.

“Cryptocurrencies, themselves, will not disappear due to these bans, only Russia’s opportunities in the promising area of fintech,” concludes Ivan Tikhonov, founder of the popular crypto portal.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/russian-bill-threatens-crypto-with-fines/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).