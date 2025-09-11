Russia to allow investment funds to buy crypto derivatives

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:30
Russia’s central bank intends to permit funds to invest in derivatives based on crypto assets, a representative of its management has indicated.

The goal is to admit management companies to the growing market, as currently only brokers provide qualified investors with access to such instruments.

Bank of Russia to give funds access to cryptocurrency derivatives in 2026

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) plans to allow investment funds to acquire crypto derivatives and is likely to do that next year, RBC reported, quoting one of its top executives.

Valery Krasinsky, deputy head of the bank’s Investment Finance Intermediation Department, made the announcement during the Capital Markets 2025 forum, organized by the Russian business news outlet.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Krasinsky explained:

In May of this year, the CBR issued a circular authorizing financial institutions to launch crypto derivatives on the Russian market. A number of firms immediately came up with various offerings, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

These products, such as futures contracts on the shares of leading exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the price of Bitcoin (BTC), are currently sold by brokers.

In July, the Bank of Russia made it clear it’s open to permitting management firms to buy crypto assets for mutual fund portfolios. However, it didn’t set a deadline for when this might happen.

Maintaining that access to crypto assets should be limited, the regulator proposed in March a special “experimental legal regime” allowing “highly qualified” investors to trade coins and derivatives.

Both companies and individuals can fit in that category, but private citizens need to prove investments in securities and deposits exceeding 100 million rubles or income from the past year of more than 50 million rubles (approximately $1.2 million and $600,000, respectively).

The monetary authority is developing separate requirements for financial institutions that want to invest in cryptocurrencies directly, taking into account associated risks.

Only qualified investors to have access to crypto funds

It is expected that only highly qualified investors will be able to invest in funds with crypto assets, RBC noted in its report.

According to Valery Krasinsky, several regulatory obstacles must be removed to make that possible, besides adjusting rules governing mutual funds. He elaborated:

The CBR official highlighted that a draft regulatory act has been prepared already, adding that it’s likely to be adopted in 2026.

Krasinsky also commented he would be surprised if this leads to the emergence of new large investment funds, emphasizing he would prefer the classic stock and bond market to remain prevalent in Russia.

The news of the CBR’s upcoming regulatory move comes after Russian authorities recently indicated they are ready to carefully expand investor access to crypto assets.

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Finance suggested easing the requirements for granting the status of “highly qualified” investor.

Speaking during the recently held Eastern Economic Forum, the head of the ministry’s Financial Policy Department, Alexey Yakovlev, said the strict criteria “can be adjusted downwards,” adding that the matter is being discussed now.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/russia-investment-funds-crypto-derivatives/

