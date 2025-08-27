Russia to Impose Stricter Rules on Banks Handling Crypto Transactions

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/27 08:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10228+2.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06374+0.25%

TLDR

  • Russia’s Central Bank is planning stricter regulations for financial institutions handling cryptocurrency transactions.
  • The new rules will enforce capital requirements and impose limitations on loans provided to crypto companies.
  • Banks will be advised to limit crypto transactions to no more than 1% of their capital to reduce risk.
  • Russia’s State Duma urges the Central Bank to legalize cryptocurrency exchanges to combat illegal trading.
  • The Central Bank of Russia remains opposed to crypto payments within the country despite easing restrictions on crypto use in foreign trade.

Russia’s Central Bank (CBR) plans to introduce stricter regulations for financial institutions dealing with digital assets. The new rules are aimed at reducing risks associated with crypto transactions for banks. These regulations are expected to come into effect in 2026. The CBR intends to impose specific capital requirements and introduce standards for investments related to cryptocurrencies.

Russia to Enforce Stricter Capital Rules on Banks

The new regulations will enforce stricter capital requirements for banks engaged in crypto-related operations. Financial institutions will also face limitations on loans provided to crypto companies. The CBR emphasized that banks must treat cryptocurrency operations with caution until the rules are fully implemented. The authorities suggested that crypto transactions be limited to no more than 1% of a bank’s capital.

The Bank of Russia’s guidelines also include introducing new standards for crypto-based financial instruments. These instruments, purchased or issued by banks, will be subject to the new regulations. The intention is to protect both commercial banks and their clients from potential risks tied to crypto markets.

Pressure on the Central Bank to Relax Its Crypto Stance

Despite its historically strict stance on decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Russia’s Central Bank has recently softened its position. Earlier this year, the regulator allowed limited crypto use in foreign trade due to Western sanctions. However, the CBR remains firmly opposed to allowing crypto payments within Russia.

Recently, Russia’s State Duma urged the CBR to facilitate the creation of a network of legal crypto exchanges. The lawmakers argue that legalizing cryptocurrency trading could reduce illegal crypto circulation and help build trust in financial institutions.

In parallel, Russia’s finance ministry has worked on plans for a cryptocurrency exchange aimed at qualified investors. This initiative would work in collaboration with the Central Bank of Russia. As Russia prepares to launch its own digital ruble in 2026, these moves reflect the country’s complex approach to cryptocurrencies.

The post Russia to Impose Stricter Rules on Banks Handling Crypto Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992-1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+4.97%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+2.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832+2.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06372+0.28%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Bitcoin vs Gold: Why Choose? Gold Bars Are Now Tokenized on BTC Blockchain