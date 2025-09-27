The post Russian-linked crypto wallets channel $8B to skirt sanctions using Tether’s USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A network of crypto wallets connected to Russian state-linked entities helped move more than $8 billion in digital assets to bypass Western sanctions, according to a Sept. 26 report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. The findings draw from a trove of recently leaked data exposing how sanctioned Russian businesses relied on stablecoins—particularly Tether’s USDT—to sustain cross-border trade. Elliptic traced many of these transactions to companies controlled by Ilan Shor, a sanctioned Moldovan fugitive and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shor, who remains under US sanctions, reportedly used digital assets to maintain financial lifelines for Russian entities restricted from the global banking system. In early September, Shor told Putin during an online conference that his firm, A7, had facilitated 7.5 trillion rubles ($89 billion) in international payments over ten months—more than half of which involved Asian partners. Elliptic’s data confirmed that wallets tied to A7 received over $8 billion in stablecoin inflows over the past 18 months. Founded in 2024, A7 was designed to help Russian firms evade sanctions and conduct cross-border settlements. The company is 49% owned by Promsvyazbank (PSB), a Russian state bank serving the defense sector. PSB and A7 remain under US sanctions due to their links to the war economy. Shift towards Ruble-backed stablecoin According to Elliptic, leaked internal messages revealed A7’s heavy reliance on USDT for treasury operations and payments. In one instance, an A7 employee requested a transfer of 2 million USDT, exposing a wallet that had processed roughly $677 million in trades. Monthly Tether USDT Transactions to A7 (Source: Elliptic) However, Tether’s ability to freeze sanctioned wallets became a liability earlier this year when regulators shut down Garantex, a Russia-based exchange, and froze $26 million worth of USDT. As a result, Shor’s network reportedly overhauled its wallet infrastructure in August 2025. The firm… The post Russian-linked crypto wallets channel $8B to skirt sanctions using Tether’s USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A network of crypto wallets connected to Russian state-linked entities helped move more than $8 billion in digital assets to bypass Western sanctions, according to a Sept. 26 report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. The findings draw from a trove of recently leaked data exposing how sanctioned Russian businesses relied on stablecoins—particularly Tether’s USDT—to sustain cross-border trade. Elliptic traced many of these transactions to companies controlled by Ilan Shor, a sanctioned Moldovan fugitive and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shor, who remains under US sanctions, reportedly used digital assets to maintain financial lifelines for Russian entities restricted from the global banking system. In early September, Shor told Putin during an online conference that his firm, A7, had facilitated 7.5 trillion rubles ($89 billion) in international payments over ten months—more than half of which involved Asian partners. Elliptic’s data confirmed that wallets tied to A7 received over $8 billion in stablecoin inflows over the past 18 months. Founded in 2024, A7 was designed to help Russian firms evade sanctions and conduct cross-border settlements. The company is 49% owned by Promsvyazbank (PSB), a Russian state bank serving the defense sector. PSB and A7 remain under US sanctions due to their links to the war economy. Shift towards Ruble-backed stablecoin According to Elliptic, leaked internal messages revealed A7’s heavy reliance on USDT for treasury operations and payments. In one instance, an A7 employee requested a transfer of 2 million USDT, exposing a wallet that had processed roughly $677 million in trades. Monthly Tether USDT Transactions to A7 (Source: Elliptic) However, Tether’s ability to freeze sanctioned wallets became a liability earlier this year when regulators shut down Garantex, a Russia-based exchange, and froze $26 million worth of USDT. As a result, Shor’s network reportedly overhauled its wallet infrastructure in August 2025. The firm…

Russian-linked crypto wallets channel $8B to skirt sanctions using Tether’s USDT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016518-0.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07453-4.81%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23186+3.23%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09513-0.74%

A network of crypto wallets connected to Russian state-linked entities helped move more than $8 billion in digital assets to bypass Western sanctions, according to a Sept. 26 report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

The findings draw from a trove of recently leaked data exposing how sanctioned Russian businesses relied on stablecoins—particularly Tether’s USDT—to sustain cross-border trade.

Elliptic traced many of these transactions to companies controlled by Ilan Shor, a sanctioned Moldovan fugitive and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shor, who remains under US sanctions, reportedly used digital assets to maintain financial lifelines for Russian entities restricted from the global banking system.

In early September, Shor told Putin during an online conference that his firm, A7, had facilitated 7.5 trillion rubles ($89 billion) in international payments over ten months—more than half of which involved Asian partners. Elliptic’s data confirmed that wallets tied to A7 received over $8 billion in stablecoin inflows over the past 18 months.

Founded in 2024, A7 was designed to help Russian firms evade sanctions and conduct cross-border settlements. The company is 49% owned by Promsvyazbank (PSB), a Russian state bank serving the defense sector.

PSB and A7 remain under US sanctions due to their links to the war economy.

Shift towards Ruble-backed stablecoin

According to Elliptic, leaked internal messages revealed A7’s heavy reliance on USDT for treasury operations and payments.

In one instance, an A7 employee requested a transfer of 2 million USDT, exposing a wallet that had processed roughly $677 million in trades.

Monthly Tether USDT Transactions to A7 (Source: Elliptic)

However, Tether’s ability to freeze sanctioned wallets became a liability earlier this year when regulators shut down Garantex, a Russia-based exchange, and froze $26 million worth of USDT.

As a result, Shor’s network reportedly overhauled its wallet infrastructure in August 2025. The firm began promoting its own ruble-pegged stablecoin, A7A5, as a workaround to Tether’s centralized controls.

However, this effort has not yielded substantial progress as the digital asset has only $496 million in supply and has processed an estimated $68 billion in transactions.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/russian-linked-crypto-wallets-channel-8b-to-skirt-sanctions-using-tethers-usdt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09518-0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Partager
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.555+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Union
U$0.010355-7.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Partager
From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in liftoff mode, and still flying under the radar? That hunger to spot the new meme coin to watch before everyone else is real. Investors chase the next viral token like it’s a ticket to space. Meme coin culture thrives on hype, viral community energy, and […]
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07777-7.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally

Crypto Market Defies Predictions as Trends Shift