Russia’s Growing Rubicon Drone Force Is A Major Threat To Ukraine

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – AUGUST 09: Ukrainian forces from the 22nd Brigade operate Poseydon drones near Russian border while tensions remain high in the region, with daily shelling reported in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

Russia’s Rubicon drone formation has rapidly emerged as one of the most effective forces on the front, helping to expand the killzone and making it far more difficult for Ukrainian logistics.

A Ukrainian soldier who goes by Andrii, callsign “Murphy,” from the 419th Battalion of Unmanned Systems, told me in an interview that he survived a close call recently with Rubicon. His team narrowly escaped when a first-person-view drone targeted their vehicle, managing to abandon it just before impact. The strike destroyed the car and all their equipment, and afterward, they discovered enemy fiber-optic lines in the area. Speaking of the Rubicon unit, Andrii said, “their goal is to target Ukrainian logistics.”

As a result of relentless Russian drone attacks, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups, and armored transport vehicles, many of which are being destroyed on resupply and evacuation runs.

“It came out of nowhere,” Andrii said. “We barely jumped out before it hit our vehicle and set everything on fire.” He added, “We saw the drone too late and didn’t have time to shoot it down. As we ran for cover, it turned back and slammed into our pickup, destroying all our drones and ammunition.”

Across the front, improvised “Mad Max–style” vehicles have become a common sight, he said. Ordinary trucks are constantly reinforced with welded metal cages in a desperate attempt to survive drone strikes.

Kursk Was A Proving Ground For Rubicon’s Tactics

Russian drone formations like Rubicon were key to Moscow’s success in repelling Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region in August 2024. By striking Ukraine’s flanks and using fiber-optic drones to pressure logistical supply routes, Moscow was eventually able to push Kyiv out after months of intense fighting.

Analyst Andrew Perpetua has warned in a post on X in March that unless countermeasures are developed, Russia’s success in Kursk could be replicated on other fronts. Now Rubicon’s presence on the Kostiantynivka front has forced Ukrainian troops to rethink entire supply routes, applying enormous and sustained pressure on their defenses.

In July, the New York Times reported that Ukrainian soldiers identified Rubicon as the turning point in Russia’s improving drone campaign. Rebekah Maciorowski, an American volunteer who leads the medical unit of Ukraine’s 53rd Mechanized Brigade, told the NYT: “The game changed when they came here.”

The Russian War Machine Learns From Past Mistakes

Following its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia expected a swift victory. Some soldiers even brought parade uniforms instead of basic supplies. Instead, the army became bogged down in a grinding war of attrition, and the West was stunned by Moscow’s poor battlefield performance. But the Kremlin has since learned from those early mistakes, steering its war machine to become far more effective.

In 2024, fiber-optic drones began dominating battlefields, particularly in Kursk. But that innovation was first scaled by Moscow and not by Kyiv. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted Russia now leads “in terms of both quantity and range of application,” according to the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

Moscow appears to be betting on scale , mobilizing state resources to mass-produce systems. Kalashnikov has partnered with Ushkuynik, a volunteer-run tech accelerator that built Russia’s first fiber-optic drone, to push joint production. The move reflects a broader shift in Russia’s defense industry toward integrating frontline-tested startup innovations into mass production, accelerating development-to-deployment cycles. In short, Moscow is adapting quickly and learning from the war.

Rubicon Is Professionalizing Drone Warfare Inside Russia

Russia’s Rubicon Center – the Ministry of Defense’s elite drone formation – has quickly become one of the most effective units on the front since its launch in the latter half of 2024. Rubicon fields 12 detachments covering FPVs, reconnaissance drones, Lancets, fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and a newly created USV division, with embedded supply and evacuation units.

Roy Gardiner, an open-source weapons researcher, noted that “the Rubicon unit is particularly dangerous because of its concentration of Russia’s most experienced fiber optic FPV operators.”

The result is a more professional, methodical integration of drones into Russia’s broader war machine, focused on countering Ukrainian UAVs and weakening Ukrainian logistical support.

Russia’s military is now coordinating drone units more closely with assault forces. A report in July described Rubicon Center’s “Typhoon” unit using Molniya FPV drones alongside other UAV teams to support an attack. “Not every assault goes as planned, and Russians are still losing large numbers of troops,” Samuel Bendett, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, wrote via X . “Yet the presence of the MOD’s Rubicon Center unit implies a more professional, methodical approach to combining ground assault units with ISR and tactical drones.”

Ukrainian analyst Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov highlighted in a Telegram post that Rubicon now plays a central role in strikes against supply routes, coordinating closely with frontline reconnaissance units. He argues the unit is part of a broader shift toward centralization and professionalization in Russia’s drone warfare.

The sentiment is widespread among Ukrainian experts. Mariia Berlinska, head of Ukraine’s Victory Drones project, warned about the scale of Rubicon’s growth. “From a unit of several hundred people, they are growing into thousands to cover the entire front,” she wrote on Telegram. “By autumn we will see at least 5,000–6,000 specialists in well-coordinated, equipped crews. Everyone who knows Rubicon agrees on one thing – it is very effective.”

In her view, the top priority now is launching dedicated “anti-Rubicon” efforts to more effectively hunt down the unit’s crews.

Ukraine’s Data-Driven Effort To Strike Back At Russian Drone Units

Ukraine has shown it can pivot and counter the Russians where needed. In August 2024, the Army of Drones launched a points-based rewards program , described by Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as the “mathematics of war.” Each strike is logged and verified through FPV drone footage, with higher-value targets like Russia’s T-90M tanks earning more points and qualifying units for bonuses such as extra drones.

The system incentivizes pilots to prioritize impactful targets and ensures top-performing units are quickly resupplied. Recently, the program was updated to emphasize eliminating enemy drone crews – especially fiber-optic operators. In June 2025, a Russian military commentator acknowledged on Telegram that Ukraine’s updated points system, which shifted focus toward targeting Russian drone units, has proven effective.

Still, Rubicon’s success reflects how Russia has learned from past mistakes and become far more effective in drone warfare. Moscow has scaled production, standardized proven models, and pushed them across the entire frontline. Ukraine is now in a race against time to develop countermeasures and more effectively target elite formations like Rubicon.