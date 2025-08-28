Homepage > News > Business > Rwanda kicks off digital ID as US Foods posts record sales

Rwanda has started registering its citizens for the national digital ID, whose rollout is planned for 2026, local outlets report.

Rwanda’s National Identification Agency (NIDA) kickstarted the official registration for the new digital ID in early August in the capital, Kigali. However, according to NIDA Director-General Josephine Mukesha, collection of biometric data will begin in mid-September, with the first digital ID set to be issued next June.

NIDA is currently conducting an awareness campaign across the country, educating the public about digital IDs and offering other ID-related services, such as replacement for lost and damaged IDs, reports local newspaper New Times.

“We call on all citizens to get ready and embrace the new digital ID,” Mukesha stated.

Rwanda has been laying the groundwork for the digital identity program for over three years now. It started by amending the law on registration of persons to pave the way for the Rwanda Single Digital ID system in early 2023. It then secured funding for the project from the World Bank to the tune of $40 million, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also pitching in.

‘Ultimate control’

The promise of ultimate control over one’s identity has been heavily emphasized by most leaders as they urge citizens to register. Speaking on this, NIDA’s Mukesha pointed out that it allows them to dictate how and when their identity is shared and used.

“As we move toward a digital identity system, consent becomes essential. Anytime someone wants to access your information, you will need to approve it. You can also revoke access if you choose,” she stated.

Antoine Sebera, the CEO of Rwanda’s Information Society Authority, added that it will be a “foundational tool that will enable every citizen to securely access services, control their own information, and choose how and with whom to share it.”

Yves Iradukunda, the ICT Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, reiterated the message, stating: “This system gives individuals control over their data—who can access it, when, and for what purpose. It empowers users and strengthens privacy.” The focus on ultimate control is critical if the new digital ID is to become the new standard in the East African nation. Similar projects in other countries have stalled due to concerns over surveillance and widespread government distrust.

In South Africa, for instance, the government is facing an uphill battle pushing its digital ID amid widely held concerns that it infringes on personal freedoms and will be used for illegal surveillance. China’s new centralized digital ID, launched in mid-July, has also been widely accused of online surveillance and censorship.

In Rwanda, the new digital ID will be issued to citizens of all ages, as well as refugees and visitors, NIDA says. Those aged five and above will be required to submit iris scans, photos, fingerprints and signatures. Kids aged below five will only require a photo.

The Rwandan government has supported the initiative, allocating 12 billion francs ($8.5 million) to NIDA for the project in this year’s budget. Last year, it committed $3.7 million. The ICT Ministry estimates that it will cost at least $38 million to fully set up the digital ID system.

US Foods invests in digitalization and automation

In other news, one of the world’s largest food service distributors is investing in digitalization as its primary growth driver amid record-breaking revenue in the first half of the year.

US Foods (NASDAQ: USFD), America’s second-largest food distributor, reported $19.433 billion in sales for the first six months of this year, a 4.2% rise from 2024, as net income shot up 18.5% to $339 million.

According to CEO Dave Flitman, the company’s digitalization efforts played a key role in the growth, led by a spike in usage of its e-commerce platform, MOXe.

“More of our customers are using MOXe for everything—from placing orders and tracking deliveries to managing billing. It’s giving us a clear edge in the market,” Flitman stated.

In addition to a new proprietary routing system that Flitman described as “the best delivery efficiency in our company’s history,” US Foods is also leaning heavily on automation. This year, it opened a semi-automated distribution center in Chicago and construction is underway for a second center in Texas.

US Foods is only second to market leader Sysco (NASDAQ: SYY) in food distribution in the U.S., serving over 250,000 clients, including restaurants, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and stadiums.

