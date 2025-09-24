RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. Based on this partnership, RZTO.IO integrated ENI’s ZK stack technology and fast-processing Layer-1 blockchain into its existing mobile applications and digital offerings to expand its Web3 capabilities for users worldwide. ENI is a high-performing Layer-1 chain network built with ZKP technology, recognized for its rapid transaction time, low costs, and advanced security. On the other hand, RZTO.IO is a Web3-focused rewards platform designed to link mobile networks with AI and decentralized technologies, providing people with the ability to create value and earn gains. By connecting mobile users and businesses on a unified global ecosystem, RZTO enables them to spend, stake, and earn cryptocurrency through day-to-day mobile activities. 🚀 Major Announcement, ENI Fam!We’re proud to share our collaboration with @rztoio 🤝✨This partnership brings together the strengths of #ENI x https://t.co/mUhAe6wqdy to create powerful synergies, enhance user experiences, and unlock fresh opportunities for growth in the Web3… pic.twitter.com/3xQpVU9rMm— ENI (@ENI__Official) September 23, 2025 RZTO Revolutionizing Mobile User Experience Using ENI’s Blockchain Expertise RZTO focuses on consumer service situations like running an innovative mobile ecosystem that offers low-cost user connectivity, enabling people to earn through their mobile activities, and many others. By running a cutting-edge DePIN mobile network, RZTO allows people through their mobile activities to contribute and benefit from the ecosystem. With today’s partnership, RZTO integrated ENI’s zk-coprocessor and high-performance blockchain solution into its DePIN network, a strategic move that now enables it to achieve a high-speed, low-cost, and confidential blockchain experience. RZTO’s mission is to redefine mobile commerce by allowing people to spend, earn, and stake crypto through day-to-day mobile activities. By connecting its Web2/Web3 data and DApps through ENI’s ZK infrastructure, RZTO offers its customers privacy-protected applications and data assetization experience. With this integration, RZTO utilizes ENI’s blockchain expertise to minimize settlement times, decrease operational sophistication, and introduce institutional-level privacy for its Web3 applications. Using ENI’s ZK technology, RZTO now supports personalised rewards, private digital interactions, and data monetization, which are suitable for consumer applications and social scenarios. ENI and RZTO: Shaping the Future of Web3 The collaboration between ENI and RZTO is not just a technological improvement; it lays the foundation for further effectiveness of blockchain networks. By infusing ENI’s ZK infrastructure and high-performing blockchain with RZTO’s ecosystem, the partnership is set to improve scalability, confidentiality, and user adoption on RZTO’s network that revolutionizes mobile service with blockchain technology. The partnership highlights a significant industry shift towards secure and private scaling operations, meaning the adoption of scalable ZK solutions is becoming a new standard. ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

2025/09/24 13:00
