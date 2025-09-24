The post S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression. I SHOULD NOT SAY THIS….because it’s not COOL….to say….I TOLD YOU SO…. Yet I did tell you so. In my book RICH DAD’s PROPHECYI warned the biggest stock market crash in history was going to wipe out the financial security of millions of investors….especially my generation….… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2025 His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.” At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date. S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar. Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025 Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new… The post S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression. I SHOULD NOT SAY THIS….because it’s not COOL….to say….I TOLD YOU SO…. Yet I did tell you so. In my book RICH DAD’s PROPHECYI warned the biggest stock market crash in history was going to wipe out the financial security of millions of investors….especially my generation….… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2025 His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.” At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date. S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar. Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025 Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new…