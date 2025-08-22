‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, ‘Oho Enthan Baby’ On Netflix Global Top 10

Two Indian projects on the latest list of most-watched films and shows on Netflix. These include ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ and ‘Oho Enthan Baby’. Netflix India

Two Indian projects – the Hindi show Saare Jahan Se Accha and Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby have made it to the latest list from Netflix ranking most-watched non-English films and shows in the week ending August 17. Tamil actor Krishnakumar Ramakumar makes his directorial debut with the Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby. The Hindi show is directed by Sumit Malhotra and created by Gaurav Shukla.

Two Indian projects on Netflix global top 10

In the third week of August, one Hindi web series and one Tamil film made it to the global list of most-watched non-English content on Netflix. While Saare Jahan Se Accha is a Netflix India original, Oho Enthan Baby had a theatrical release last month.

Oho Enthan Baby

A poster of ‘Oho Enthan Baby’. Netflix India

The Tamil film recorded 0.8 million views and 1.7 million watch hours since its digital debut on August 8. The film managed to make its debut on Netflix’s weekly list to rank at the eighth slot in its second week. Produced by Vishnu Vishal, Oho Enthan Baby released in theatres on July 11 this year.

The romantic comedy marks the directorial debut of Krishnakumar Ramakumar. Rudra and Mithila Palkar feature in the lead roles along with Redin Kingsley, Geetha Kailasam, and Vaibhavi Tandle. Mysskin and Vishnu Vishal appear as themselves in the film produced by Vishal.

Oho Enthan Baby is a sweet and light romantic film which navigates through some new age problems in a love story and offers new age solutions to those. The Tamil film offers a warm treat to anyone seeking

Saare Jahan Se Accha

A poster of Netflix India original ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’. Netflix India

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardian season one recorded 2.3 million views and 9.5 million watch hours on Netflix in its second week on the platform. The show had its digital debut on August 13 and was mostly appreciated by critics.

The new Netflix India original Saare Jahan Se Accha is the fictional story of the entangling worlds of various spies from India, Pakistan, Russia and America. Told from an Indian point-of-view, the story focuses on the Indian and Pakistani spies while the others play important parts in the show. Saare Jahan Se Accha features Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome, Anuup Soni, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Suhail Nayyar, and Rajat Kapoor.

Saare Jaha Se Accha avoids any mindless killing and branding of guns. It delves into the reality of espionage dealing with mind games and is ably supported by a talented cast.

Mandala Murders on Netflix global top 10 for three consecutive week

Indian actor Surveen Chawla plays an important role in Netflix India original ‘Mandala Murders’. Netflix India

While it did not make it to the list this week, Netflix India original Mandala Murders ranked on the weekly list of most-watched non-English shows on the platform for three consecutive weeks. Directed by Gopi Putharan, the show made its debut on Netflix on July 25 and dropped off the list only this week.

Manan Rawat co-directed Mandala Murders with Putharan who has previously directed Mardaani 2. Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vaani Kapoor play lead roles in Mandala Murders. Set in a fictional town wrapped in mystery and spine-chilling traditions, Mandala Murders is a blend of mythology and crime thriller genres.