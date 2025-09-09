Sabrina Carpenter Blocked From Her First No. 1 Album By A Newcomer

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:40
Sidekick
K$0.164-1.38%
Union
U$0.00988-1.88%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3554+4.26%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011999+41.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016152-13.86%

Sabrina Carpenter scores her second U.K. No. 1 album with Man’s Best Friend across multiple rankings, though CMAT’s Euro Country blocks her on the downloads list. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the Best Album Award for “Short n’ Sweet”, poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend is a huge win all around the world now that its initial tracking frame has finished and millions have heard – or even purchased – the title. The full-length debuts on half a dozen charts in the United Kingdom, leading all but one of them. The pop star’s latest misses out on a perfect sweep by just one space on one tally.

Man’s Best Friend Blocked From No. 1

Man’s Best Friend opens in the runner-up spot on the Official Album Downloads chart, the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. on platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and others. Carpenter comes in behind Euro Country by CMAT, which opens in first place and helps the Irish musician rise to new heights in the country.

Sabrina Carpenter Denied Her First No. 1

Carpenter is blocked from her first No. 1 on the Official Album Downloads chart. Her previous high point came when Short n’ Sweet peaked at No. 3 last year. Man’s Best Friend brings the Grammy winner to a new career high, and almost earns her a first champion on the list.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Downloads Chart History

Eight projects by Carpenter have now appeared on the Official Album Downloads chart. In addition to Man’s Best Friend, she’s also landed on the list with Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular Act I, Singular Act II, Emails I Can’t Send, Short n’ Sweet, and her holiday EP Fruitcake.

Sabrina Carpenter Conquers Multiple Rankings

Man’s Best Friend dominates the Official Albums chart, the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the nation this week. It also leads the rosters focused on streaming activity, sales, physical sales, and purchases on vinyl. Carpenter now claims her second champion on all of those rankings.

Short n’s Sweet and Emails I Can’t Send

As Man’s Best Friend debuts, her previous full-length Short n’ Sweet climbs across multiple U.K. rankings. Emails I Can’t Send returns to several tallies, and even her holiday collection Fruitcake grows in stature.

Every Track From Man’s Best Friend Charts

All 12 tracks from Man’s Best Friend appear on charts in the U.K. Lead single “Manchild” lives on multiple lists, new focus track “Tears” debuts high on a number of rosters, and the other 10 cuts all open on the Official Streaming chart, giving Carpenter one of her most impressive all-around showings to date.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/sabrina-carpenter-blocked-from-her-first-no-1-album-by-a-newcomer/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12167-14.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.654+3.30%
Union
U$0.00991-1.09%
Waves
WAVES$1.1163-0.71%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Partager
James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

A crypto trader identified by the wallet address “0xa523” has overtaken James Wynn as Hyperliquid’s largest losing whale, suffering more than $40 million in losses in less than a month, according to blockchain data tracked by Lookonchain on analytics platform Hyperdash. According to stats on the Hyperdash screenshot shared by Lookonchain on X Tuesday, 0xa523 […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10042+0.76%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000355+6.00%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0007612-13.92%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 23:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Commits $50.7M