Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Her Biggest Album’s First Birthday

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet has now spent 52 weeks on four different Billboard charts, making it her most consistent success to date on most tallies. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Many Americans discovered Sabrina Carpenter’s music in 2024 when she began promoting her then-upcoming album Short n’ Sweet. The lead single from that project, “Espresso,” became her breakout smash — though not her first chart appearance — and it catapulted her to superstardom. Short n’ Sweet would go on to be one of the biggest releases of 2024, and it spawned multiple hit singles.

On Friday (August 29), Carpenter released Man’s Best Friend, the follow-up to Short n’ Sweet. That set is likely headed for a lofty debut on the Billboard charts after it finishes its first tracking frame. As the singer waits to see how her latest full-length will perform, she has reason to celebrate her previous effort once again.

Short n’ Sweet Turns One on the Charts

Short n’ Sweet appears on four Billboard charts in America at the moment. The pop project is a top 20 win on each of them, and almost breaks into the top 10 on half of those tallies. This frame is special for the Grammy-winning hitmaker, as Short n’ Sweet celebrates 52 weeks — or a full year — on all four rosters.

Emails I Can’t Send Reached the Milestone Already

Short n’ Sweet is Carpenter’s first title to make it to a year on all but one ranking. It long ago took over as the pop star’s lengthiest stay on three rankings, and it has remained an impressive seller and top streamer for months.

Unlike on the Top Album Sales, Top Streaming Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts, Short n’ Sweet is not Carpenter’s album with the most weeks on the Billboard 200 — at least not yet. Emails I Can’t Send, which Carpenter released about two years before Short n’ Sweet, has thus far managed to appear as one of the 200 most consumed albums in the country for 88 weeks.

Short n’ Sweet Vs. Emails I Can’t Send

Short n’ Sweet might not have beaten Emails I Can’t Send in terms of longevity, but her more recent studio effort spent four weeks at No. 1, while the 2022 project only peaked at No. 23.