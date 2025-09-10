Sabrina Carpenter Loses Out On A New No. 1 To ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

2025/09/10 23:10
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the U.K. Streaming chart, giving her a second straight runner-up hit from Man’s Best Friend while all 12 tracks chart. Sabrina Carpenter at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter’s name and her music are splashed across the charts in the United Kingdom, as her latest album Man’s Best Friend arrives. That set is an easy No. 1 on almost every tally it appears on, and thanks to its popularity, the pop superstar invades multiple rankings with several collections and quite a few popular tracks – including the brand new single from the hugely-anticipated studio effort.

“Tears” Just Misses No. 1

Carpenter has selected “Tears” as the second single from Man’s Best Friend, following “Manchild.” The new focus cut earns lofty debuts on four rosters across the Atlantic and almost brings her back to No. 1 on one of the most competitive lists. But even the latest from one of the most exciting newcomers in pop can’t outpace what has turned out to be one of the biggest breakout hits of 2025.

“Tears” Launches at No. 2

“Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the Official Streaming chart, which lists the most-streamed tracks in the U.K. Carpenter is beaten to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by “Golden” from the movie KPop Demon Hunters. That cut has now spent four weeks in a row at No. 1 and only 10 frames on the all-genre tally altogether.

Both Singles Stall in Runner-Up Spot

Both singles from Man’s Best Friend missed No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by just one space. “Manchild” peaked at No. 2, just as “Tears” does this week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Previous Streaming Leaders

Carpenter has already earned three No. 1s on the Official Streaming chart throughout her career, and they are all taken from her previous album, Short n’ Sweet. “Espresso” spent 10 weeks at the top spot, while “Please Please Please” and “Taste” also rose to the summit. “Taste” almost matched “Espresso,” with nine frames running the show.

Multiple New Hits Inside the Top 10

Two other tracks from Man’s Best Friend debut inside the top 10 on the Official Streaming chart this frame. “My Man on Willpower” opens at No. 9, while “When Did You Get Hot” launches in tenth place.

All 12 Tracks Reach the Streaming Chart

All 12 tracks featured on Man’s Best Friend arrive on the Official Streaming chart, and 11 of them are debuts. That roundup includes “Tears” and Carpenter’s other brand new top 10s. “Manchild” rockets from No. 15 to No. 5, returning to the highest tier 13 weeks into its life on the list.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/sabrina-carpenter-loses-out-on-a-new-no-1-to-kpop-demon-hunters/

