Sabrina Carpenter May Be Headed For One Of The Biggest Debuts Of 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is projected to open with 300,000 units, likely earning her a second No. 1 on the Billboard 200. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s only been a year since Sabrina Carpenter released her last album Short n’ Sweet, but anticipation for her next project is incredibly high. After Short n’ Sweet won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and produced some of the biggest hits of the past year — including “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” — fans of the now-superstar have been eager to hear more.

Thankfully, Carpenter has a large back catalog that remained largely undiscovered until she became famous, and she’s not making the world wait too long before they get to hear her next project.

Man’s Best Friend Could Debut with 300,000 Units

Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is set to drop on August 29, and it’s already shaping up to claim one of the grandest debuts of the year. HitsDailyDouble predicts that after Man’s Best Friend completes its first seven-day tracking period, it will rack up hundreds of thousands of equivalent copies. The music industry publication reports that 300,000 units in its first week of availability may easily be within reach.

Sabrina Carpenter Will Likely Launch at No. 1

300,000 copies should be enough to send Man’s Best Friend to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen rules the chart again this week with I’m the Problem, which will possibly hold for a twelfth nonconsecutive frame just before Carpenter’s new album arrives.

This time around, I’m the Problem leads with 126,000 equivalent units and will almost certainly earn another stay with a 100,000-plus week.

Sabrina Carpenter Could Beat Playboi Carti

If Man’s Best Friend does manage 300,000 equivalent units or more, as HitsDailyDouble predicts, Carpenter will score the third-largest debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. I’m the Problem holds that honor, as it arrived with 493,000 equivalent units in late May. Back in February, The Weeknd launched Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 1 with 490,500 copies.

Currently, Playboi Carti’s Music sits in third with 298,000 equivalent units shifted in its first week. Carpenter will likely push him to fourth as she earns her second No. 1 on the roster.