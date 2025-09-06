Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” rises to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, giving her a sixth leader as it follows “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Taste” and others. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

In a few days, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend will almost certainly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The pop superstar appears headed for a second champion following 2024’s Short n’ Sweet, which helped make her one of the hottest names in pop music.

Just before Man’s Best Friend becomes a leader — likely on multiple tallies at once — the set’s lead single “Manchild” rises and becomes the biggest track at pop radio in America, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“Manchild” Tops Pop Airplay Chart

On this week’s Pop Airplay chart — the ranking of the biggest hits at top 40 radio in the United States — Carpenter’s “Manchild” climbs to No. 1, advancing from the runner-up slot. The single has now spent 12 weeks on the tally, and it experienced a fairly quick ascent to the summit.

Alex Warren Falls to No. 2

Carpenter takes over control of the busiest pop list from Alex Warren, who led last frame with “Ordinary.” His breakout cut slips to No. 2 as “Manchild” moves in to replace it.

Sabrina Carpenter Collects Her Sixth No. 1

“Manchild” gives Carpenter her sixth leader on the Pop Airplay ranking. The single joins a growing list of No. 1s that already includes “Taste,” “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Pop Radio Reigns

Among her many chart-toppers, “Taste” stands as Carpenter’s longest-running champion on the Pop Airplay chart, with six weeks in charge. “Espresso” follows with three, while both “Bed Chem” and “Please Please Please” managed two. “Manchild” is tied with “Feather,” now with just one stay at No. 1 — though it could hold on in the coming frames.

More Airplay Success for “Manchild”

As it rules the Pop Airplay chart, “Manchild” also hits a new peak on the all-genre Radio Songs chart, where it improves to No. 5. The track is steady at its all-time best position on both the Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary rosters, keeping at Nos. 3 and 17, respectively.