Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 366,000 units, marking 2025’s biggest female debut and her career-best week. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the ranking of the most-consumed albums in the United States. Her new full-length Man’s Best Friend launches atop the tally dated September 13, 2025, with the biggest debut in America by a woman this year, and the largest of her career thus far.

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Career Best

Carpenter’s latest project starts with 366,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. That figure earns Carpenter a new personal best, as it narrowly beats the 362,000 units her 2024 full-length Short n’ Sweet managed in its opening week just barely more than a year ago.

Man’s Best Friend Follows Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd

Man’s Best Friend scores the third-largest debut of 2025 overall. Carpenter comes in behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem with 493,000 equivalent units, and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which started with 490,000.

Hundreds of Thousands of Sales

Of its first-week total, 224,000 of those 366,000 units come from actual sales. That’s also a new career-high for Carpenter. That impressive sum also gives Man’s Best Friend the year’s strongest sales week for a female artist. The set easily rules the Top Album Sales chart, joining Short n’ Sweet as her second No. 1 on that tally.

The No. 1-Streamed Album in America

Streaming activity powered another 141,000 units, equal to 184.11 million on-demand official streams of the 12 tracks. That makes Man’s Best Friend the most-streamed debut by a woman in 2025. It also earns Carpenter the top spot on Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums list.

Man’s Best Friend Follows Short N’ Sweet

The new set follows Short n’ Sweet, which became her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last summer. That project spent four weeks at the summit, won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and is still inside the top 10 this frame, as it holds on at No. 7.