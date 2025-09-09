Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:52
MemeCore
M$2.08381+12.81%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3961-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-0.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017679+9.14%

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 366,000 units, marking 2025’s biggest female debut and her career-best week. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the ranking of the most-consumed albums in the United States. Her new full-length Man’s Best Friend launches atop the tally dated September 13, 2025, with the biggest debut in America by a woman this year, and the largest of her career thus far.

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Career Best

Carpenter’s latest project starts with 366,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. That figure earns Carpenter a new personal best, as it narrowly beats the 362,000 units her 2024 full-length Short n’ Sweet managed in its opening week just barely more than a year ago.

Man’s Best Friend Follows Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd

Man’s Best Friend scores the third-largest debut of 2025 overall. Carpenter comes in behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem with 493,000 equivalent units, and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which started with 490,000.

Hundreds of Thousands of Sales

Of its first-week total, 224,000 of those 366,000 units come from actual sales. That’s also a new career-high for Carpenter. That impressive sum also gives Man’s Best Friend the year’s strongest sales week for a female artist. The set easily rules the Top Album Sales chart, joining Short n’ Sweet as her second No. 1 on that tally.

The No. 1-Streamed Album in America

Streaming activity powered another 141,000 units, equal to 184.11 million on-demand official streams of the 12 tracks. That makes Man’s Best Friend the most-streamed debut by a woman in 2025. It also earns Carpenter the top spot on Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums list.

Man’s Best Friend Follows Short N’ Sweet

The new set follows Short n’ Sweet, which became her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last summer. That project spent four weeks at the summit, won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and is still inside the top 10 this frame, as it holds on at No. 7.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/sabrina-carpenter-scores-the-largest-album-debut-for-a-woman-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,489.28+1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+4.04%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$2-9.93%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001642+1.54%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2744-0.90%
MAY
MAY$0.04201+1.59%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+5.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017686+9.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event