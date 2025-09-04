Sabrina Carpenter’s Biggest Songs Mount Comebacks As Her Album Arrives

2025/09/04 22:53
With Man’s Best Friend out, Sabrina Carpenter’s singles surge on U.K. charts — “Manchild” enters the top three while “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” reappear. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend arrived in the final days of August, and as attention turns to one of the year’s most anticipated pop projects, several of the superstar’s career-making singles are bouncing back onto the charts in the United Kingdom, where the singer may score a new No. 1 full-length in just a few days.

“Please Please Please” Reenters the Top 10

“Please Please Please” mounts a strong comeback this frame. The track reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 9 and nearly cracks the top 10 on another list as well, vaulting from No. 62 to No. 12 on the Official Physical Singles tally. The slowed-down pop tune has crowned both rankings before.

“Espresso” Returns to the Sales Lists

“Espresso,” the smash that turned Carpenter into a global star in 2024, reappears on the Official Singles Sales chart at No. 54. It also rises from No. 34 to No. 7 on the Official Physical Singles list, scoring a top 10 spot on a tally where it has previously peaked at No. 2.

Beyond sales and physical formats, the cut remains present on several tallies, though it dips slightly. “Espresso” falls to No. 70 on the Official Singles chart – the all-consumption roster of the biggest tracks in the U.K. – and to No. 55 on the Official Streaming ranking.

“Manchild” Lifts Ahead of Man’s Best Friend

Lead single “Manchild” continues to power Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend era, largely on sales rosters. The song climbs from No. 13 to No. 3 on the Official Physical Singles chart and from No. 9 to No. 3 on the Official Vinyl Singles ranking. “Manchild” also improves on the Official Singles Sales chart, moving from No. 45 to No. 17, leaping more than 20 spaces at once.

On the consumption-based tally, it slips slightly, as “Manchild” is down one space to No. 26 on the Official Singles chart, off by one spot to No. 15 on the Official Streaming roster, and the cut slides to No. 62 on the Official Singles Downloads chart.

“Taste” and “Nonsense” Also Live On

“Taste” continues its long chart life, though it falls slightly this frame in the U.K. The cut drops to No. 82 on the Official Singles chart and to No. 69 on the streaming-only list. The Short n’ Sweet single previously ruled both of them.

“Nonsense” moves in the opposite direction, as it rises to No. 15 on the Official Physical Singles chart and to No. 11 on the Official Vinyl Singles list. The song – taken from an earlier album – has peaked as high as No. 3 and No. 1 on those two tallies, respectively.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/04/sabrina-carpenters-biggest-songs-mount-comebacks-as-her-album-arrives/

