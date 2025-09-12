Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Album Hits New Highs As She Debuts At No. 1

Emails I Can’t Send rebounds on four U.K. charts, bringing the Sabrina Carpenter set to new peaks on multiple albums rankings as Man’s Best Friend debuts at No. 1. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Sabrina Carpenter attends 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter rules the album charts in the United Kingdom with Man’s Best Friend, her latest full-length. The set opens on half a dozen tallies and commands all but one of them. There was so much anticipation for Man’s Best Friend that three other projects from Carpenter appear on various tallies across the Atlantic. Some rise, while one — which preceded her becoming a true pop superstar — reappears on multiple rankings and even reaches new high points as it bounces back.

Emails I Can’t Send Returns on Multiple Charts

Emails I Can’t Send, Carpenter’s 2022 album, blasts back onto four lists in the U.K. this frame. The set reaches the top 10 on three of them, hitting the highest tier for the first time. The singer-songwriter’s fifth full-length hits the Official Vinyl Albums chart, coming in at No. 4.

The same set also reappears at No. 6 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings, which likewise mark new peaks for the title.

Sabrina Carpenter Scores Another Round Of Top 10s

Carpenter scores her fourth top 10 win on all three sales charts with Emails I Can’t Send. It joins Short n’ Sweet, Fruitcake, and Man’s Best Friend inside the loftiest spaces on all three tallies, with Man’s Best Friend opening at No. 1. The singer earns a pair of new top 10s this time around in different ways.

Emails I Can’t Send Returns to Albums Chart

Emails I Can’t Send also returns to the Official Albums chart, the ranking of the most popular EPs and complete projects in the U.K. It’s currently present at No. 21, which is a new high point as well, and it reaches that position in its fifty-ninth stay on the tally.

This week marks Emails I Can’t Send’s second inside the top 40. The project, which debuted at No. 76 in the summer of 2022, finally cracked the top 40 region in March of this year when it climbed to No. 40 and then slipped back down.

The Album That Raised Sabrina Carpenter’s Profile

Emails I Can’t Send helped Carpenter raise her profile and even reach several charts around the world she’d never placed on before. The project produced five singles, including “Skinny Dipping,” “Because I Liked a Boy,” and the hit “Nonsense,” which for a time was one of her biggest wins.

16 Hits In The U.K. This Week

Carpenter claims 16 hit songs in the U.K. this week, 12 of which come from Man’s Best Friend. “Nonsense” is still present on two and, amazingly, a top 40 bestseller on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts.