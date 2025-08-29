Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Single Makes A Surprising Return

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 39 and the Official Physical Singles list at No. 51 as her new album nears release. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter became a global superstar in 2024 thanks to her album Short n’ Sweet. The full-length produced smashes like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and several others.

But Carpenter had been producing pop music for many years prior to that project. Her previous album Emails I Can’t Send spun off multiple singles, some of which helped her reach charts in a handful of nations for the first time.

As excitement builds for Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend, due out Friday (August 29), one of those early singles returns to the charts in the United Kingdom.

“Nonsense” Breaks Back Onto Multiple Charts

Carpenter released “Nonsense” in November 2022 as a single from Emails I Can’t Send, and it was one of the last tunes to be pushed from the project. “Nonsense” returns to a pair of rankings in the U.K., and it even manages to become a top 40 hit once more.

On the Official Vinyl Singles chart, the cut is back at No. 39. Over on the Official Physical Singles list, which includes vinyl, CD, and cassette purchases of individual tracks, “Nonsense” reenters at No. 51.

“Nonsense” Debuted Years After Its Release

While “Nonsense” was originally shared in 2022, the tune didn’t reach either of the rankings it appears on now until December 2024. Less than a year ago, it launched at No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart and at No. 3 on the physical tally. Since then, the cut has racked up 14 stays on the vinyl list and 25 on the physical sales roster.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Second Career Hit

“Nonsense” earned Carpenter her second career hit on the Official Singles chart in the U.K., the tally that blends both sales and streaming activity to paint a picture of what the British public is listening to. The song arrived in January 2023, almost two years after “Skin” became her first win.

“Nonsense” spent 10 weeks on the ranking and peaked at No. 32, and it wouldn’t be long before she began pushing songs from Short n’ Sweet, which brought her to the top 10 and even the No. 1 spot for the first time.

“Manchild,” “Espresso” and “Taste”

Carpenter has five songs on the U.K. charts this week. As “Nonsense” returns, “Please Please Please” falls on the only list on which it appears, the Official Physical Singles tally. Meanwhile, “Manchild,” the lead cut from Man’s Best Friend, as well as “Espresso” and “Taste,” largely climb from where they sat just a few days ago.