Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single Goes Platinum Just Before Her Album Drops

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:20
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” is certified platinum by the RIAA, surpassing one million units in the U.S. ahead of her new album Man’s Best Friend. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 22: Sabrina Carpenter attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

Getty Images for Loewe

In just a few days, Sabrina Carpenter will drop her brand new album Man’s Best Friend. After finally breaking into the big time in pop music last summer with Short n’ Sweet and its many hit singles, Carpenter is quickly following it up with another project, one which will likely cement her status as a certified hitmaker.

Just days before Man’s Best Friend arrives in full, lead single “Manchild” scores a special honor from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

“Manchild” Goes Platinum

“Manchild” has been certified platinum by the RIAA. That means that the song, which fronts Man’s Best Friend, has now moved one million equivalent units in the United States between pure purchases and streaming activity. Typically, songs will hit gold and then advance to platinum, but “Manchild” sweeps right past gold — half a million units — and settles at platinum status.

A Dozen Platinum Smashes

“Manchild” is one of 12 songs by Carpenter to go platinum in the U.S. Five other tunes — “Thumbs,” “Because I Liked a Boy,” “Good Graces,” “Juno,” and “Sue Me” — are all steady at that level for the time being.

“Espresso” Continues to Lead

“Espresso” is Carpenter’s highest-certified smash, as it’s now up to seven-times platinum. “Please Please Please” comes next with five platinum plaques, while “Nonsense” and “Taste” are tied with three. “Feather” and “Bed Chem” are double-platinum successes.

12 Gold Singles

Another dozen tunes by Carpenter have moved half a million units and are thus gold-certified. That roundup includes “Why,” “Skin,” “Coincidence,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Busy Woman,” “Don’t Smile,” “Dumb and Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Looking at Me,” “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” “Eyes Wide Open,” and “Lie to Girls.” At any point, any of them could advance to platinum or beyond.

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Era Begins

Carpenter dropped “Manchild” in early June and has since been promoting the country-leaning pop tune instead of sharing additional cuts from Man’s Best Friend. “Manchild” debuted in lofty positions on charts all around the world, including in the United States. On the Hot 100, it became Carpenter’s second leader following “Please Please Please,” and it was a quick win across a variety of pop radio lists as well.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/sabrina-carpenters-new-single-goes-platinum-just-before-her-album-drops/

