Safely Earn Cryptocurrency in 2025 with 7 Legal Cloud Mining Platforms — No Investment Required!

SPONSORED POST*

Cloud mining has become one of the most beginner-friendly ways to earn cryptocurrency without needing expensive hardware or advanced technical skills. In 2025, legal and transparent platforms are offering free trial contracts, instant signup bonuses, and automated mining solutions to help users safely start their crypto journey. These services are especially attractive for beginners who want to test mining without financial risk.

Here are the 7 best legal cloud mining platforms in 2025 where you can safely earn cryptocurrency instantly — with no investment required.

1. ETNCrypto

ETNCrypto is a reliable cloud mining platform that offers both free trials and long-term mining contracts. New users receive a $100 signup bonus, and the platform maintains a minimum withdrawal of $300. Known for its transparency and beginner-friendly design, ETNCrypto provides daily payouts with zero hidden fees.

Pros:

  • $100 free signup bonus for new users
  • Transparent contracts with no hidden charges
  • Mobile-friendly and easy-to-use platform

Cons:

  • Withdrawal minimum of $300 may be high for casual miners
  • Limited advanced customization for professional users

Highlight: ETNCrypto is the best choice for beginners who want instant rewards, trust, and a stable starting point with free crypto bonuses.

ETNCrypto Mining Rigs

Mining RigContract PriceContract PeriodPeriod ProfitPeriod ROI
Antminer S19 XP【Free】$1001 Day$1.501.50%
Antminer T21$3001 Day$9.003.00%
Antminer Z15 Pro$8002 Days$51.206.40%
Antminer S21 Pro$1,6003 Days$168.0010.50%
VolcMiner D1 Lite$4,2005 Days$798.0019.00%
Antminer S21+ Hyd$8,8007 Days$2,648.8030.10%
VolcMiner D1$18,9008 Days$7,257.6038.40%
Antminer L9$36,0006 Days$12,528.0034.80%
Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U$68,0005 Days$27,200.0040.00%

Visit ETNCrypto to view the full contract and claim your $100 bonus！

2. HashVault Miner

HashVault combines AI automation with cloud mining. The platform automatically optimizes mining allocation to maximize profits across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Its free trial contract makes it attractive to new users who want to test mining risk-free.

Pros:

  • AI-powered auto allocation for efficient mining
  • Free trial available for instant testing
  • Supports multi-coin mining

Cons:

  • Advanced features locked behind premium plans
  • ROI depends on market volatility

Highlight: HashVault is ideal for users who want AI to handle mining decisions while still earning free crypto instantly.

3. LibertyHash

LibertyHash provides legal and regulated contracts with clear ROI projections. It offers free contracts for trial mining, helping beginners test the platform without any upfront investment.

Pros:

  • Legal and transparent contracts
  • Free trial contracts for new users
  • Stable ROI projections

Cons:

  • Limited coin support
  • Not designed for short-term profit seekers

Highlight: LibertyHash is perfect for risk-averse users who want safe, regulated, and predictable cloud mining income.

4. GreenMine

GreenMine focuses on renewable energy–powered cloud mining. Along with eco-friendly infrastructure, it offers a free mining bonus for beginners. Users earn dual rewards through energy-efficient systems and clear performance reporting.

Pros:

  • Eco-conscious, renewable-energy mining
  • Free crypto trial for new accounts
  • Transparent performance metrics

Cons:

  • Higher fees than some competitors
  • Best for long-term investors

Highlight: GreenMine is the right choice for eco-conscious miners who want free crypto bonuses while supporting green initiatives.

5. CoinSpark

CoinSpark is designed for absolute beginners with its easy onboarding and demo accounts. It offers free starter mining contracts to help new users test out Bitcoin and Ethereum mining without financial risk.

Pros:

  • Beginner-friendly tutorials and guides
  • Demo accounts for risk-free testing
  • Free starter contracts

Cons:

  • Limited to major coins like BTC and ETH
  • Lower returns than advanced platforms

Highlight: CoinSpark is the top option for first-time users who need guidance and free crypto trials.

6. BlockBeam

BlockBeam combines mining with staking rewards. It offers free crypto instantly upon signup and supports automatic profit withdrawals. Its focus is on passive income with zero setup required.

Pros:

  • Instant free signup bonus
  • Combines mining and staking rewards
  • Automated profit withdrawals

Cons:

  • Complex fee structure for advanced contracts
  • Limited global availability

Highlight: BlockBeam is a great platform for users who want both mining and staking rewards with instant free crypto on signup.

7. CloudNova

CloudNova is a next-generation platform that offers gamified mining contracts. Users get free mining credits upon signup, and the app’s mobile-friendly design makes earning passive income simple and fun.

Pros:

  • Free mining credits for new users
  • Gamified mining experience
  • Easy-to-use mobile app

Cons:

  • Focused mainly on casual users
  • Lower profit margins than enterprise-level miners

Highlight: CloudNova is best for casual users who want free crypto instantly while enjoying a fun and gamified mining experience.

Conclusion

In 2025, earning free cryptocurrency instantly through legal cloud mining platforms has never been easier. Platforms like ETNCrypto, HashVault, LibertyHash, GreenMine, CoinSpark, BlockBeam, and CloudNova make it possible for beginners to start mining without investment. With signup bonuses, free trials, and transparent contracts, users can explore crypto mining safely while earning passive income. Whether you value trust, eco-conscious operations, AI automation, or gamified mining, there’s a platform to suit every need.

👉 For beginners, ETNCrypto and CoinSpark are the top choices. For eco-focused users, GreenMine leads the way. For those who want AI-driven mining, HashVault is unmatched. The key is that in 2025, earning crypto for free and safely has become a reality.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/04/free-crypto-instantly-safely-earn-cryptocurrency-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
