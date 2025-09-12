Safety Shot establishes $BONK Holdings LLC and grows $BONK treasury to over $63M

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:49
Bonk
BONK$0.00002485+6.42%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00228+31.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015957-4.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00622-0.95%

Key Takeaways

  • Safety Shot has established BONK Holdings LLC to manage its digital asset strategy and increased its BONK holdings to over $63 million.
  • BONK now represents 2.5% of Safety Shot’s portfolio, reflecting a wider trend of corporate investment in digital assets.

Safety Shot established BONK Holdings LLC today to manage its digital asset strategy and added $5.0 million in BONK tokens to its treasury, bringing its total BONK holdings to over $63.0 million.

The Nasdaq-listed company’s BONK position now represents approximately 2.5% of the memecoin’s circulating supply. The newly formed subsidiary will oversee Safety Shot’s digital asset operations as the company expands into crypto assets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bonk-treasury-growth-safety-shot/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015963-4.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Partager
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0592+2.18%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24209+2.98%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.36%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,013.48+1.86%
MANTRA
OM$0.2174+0.13%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06