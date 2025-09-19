By integrating with WebKey, Salvo provides users with scalable gaming streaming experiences and allows them to interact efficiently with Web3 applications.By integrating with WebKey, Salvo provides users with scalable gaming streaming experiences and allows them to interact efficiently with Web3 applications.

Salvo Games Partners with WebKey to Power Scalable Web3 Gaming Using DePIN, Break Barriers of User Interaction with Web3

2025/09/19
WebKey, a Web3 smart terminal and DePIN infrastructure, today announced a strategic collaboration with Salvo Games, a GameFi platform. By using this partnership, Salvo Games leverages WebKey infrastructure to ensure that its Web3 gaming operations are scalable, secure, and broadly accessible at reduced costs compared to depending on centralized infrastructure.

WebKey is not only a DePIN network that supports multiple blockchain ecosystems but also a Web3 launcher that aggregates multi-chain ecosystem applications, enabling Web3 customers to seamlessly move across different blockchain platforms. This significantly improves people’s flexibility and practicality in Web3 while using their mobile devices. On the other hand, Salvo Games is a cutting-edge decentralized gaming network powered by blockchain, enabling it to onboard Web2 users into Web3 games. By combining traditional and blockchain gaming, it runs a comprehensive platform that allows users to access in-game assets and immersive, AI-enhanced games.

How Does WebKey Come In This Collaboration?

With its Web3 enabler access and DePIN provider, WebKey plays a crucial role in its relationship with Salvo Games. With its Web3 cross-chain bridging solution, WebKey’s infrastructure allows Salvo Games users to efficiently access various applications across different Web3 and DeFi ecosystems. This integration simplifies the experience for Salvo Game players, allowing them to enjoy their gameplay while seamlessly navigating applications across the wider decentralized environment.

Web3 gaming platforms like Salvo Games have become sophisticated networks that operate tokenized economies and real-world rewards. They therefore require strong infrastructure to support efficient gameplay, secure transactions, and large-scale participation. This is where WebKey’s DePIN solution comes in.

Salvo’s partnership with WebKey is poised to bring unparalleled advantages of DePIN to its millions of Web3 game users across the world. Salvo is a gameFi network that runs its cloud gaming and facilitates the distribution of its decentralized games across different devices. By leveraging WebKey’s DePIN infrastructure, Salvo provides its game customers with high-performance, real-time game streaming experiences. This move enables it to offer a decentralized gaming service, an alternative to those run by traditional servers.

Using this partnership, Salvo leverages WebKey’s DePIN architecture to access computations it requires to power its cloud gaming network. By utilizing WebKey’s DePIN, Salvo efficiently meets GPU demand across various regions worldwide and, as a result, optimizes its customer experience. The DePIN enables it to handle more data-intensive workloads and scale its operations seamlessly while maintaining peak performance and minimizing operational/overhead costs.

WebKey and Salvo Games Advancing the Future of Decentralized Entertainment

By embracing this partnership, WebKey and Salvo Games provide a cost-efficient approach to high-quality gaming streaming to global users without undermining security. Instead of depending on centralized servers, Salvo capitalizes on WebKey’s DePIN network of distributed nodes contributed by participants. This allows Salvo game users to have an uninterrupted, quality experience while benefiting from widely accessible Web3 applications. The DePIN network ensures that the Salvo gaming ecosystem remains rapid, secure, and accessible, setting the foundation for a new era of decentralized entertainment.

