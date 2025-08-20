Sam Altman reveals GPT-6 will enhance user memory and personalization

PANews reported on August 20th that, according to CNBC, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the launch of GPT-6 will be accelerated, with key features including enhanced memory capabilities and the ability for users to customize the chatbot's personality and tone. Altman called the memory feature the most important upgrade this year, and stated that future products will automatically adjust based on user preferences and habits. Altman also revealed that OpenAI is collaborating with psychologists to optimize the experience and will comply with US government requirements to ensure that the AI system is neutral and customizable. Furthermore, Altman noted that GPT-5, which faced user criticism for its cold tone, has been quietly updated to a warmer version. He emphasized that privacy protection and data encryption still need to be strengthened.