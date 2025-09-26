Sam Altman’s Favorite ChatGPT Feature Yet: Pulse Rolls Out for Pro Users

TLDR:

Sam Altman says Pulse turns ChatGPT from a reactive tool into a proactive assistant that works overnight.

Pro users get curated research each morning, built from chats, feedback, and connected data like calendars.

Pulse can draft agendas, suggest restaurants, or provide next steps on user goals based on connected context.

Feedback and curation tools allow users to refine what appears daily, making the experience more personal.



Sam Altman is steering ChatGPT into new territory. The OpenAI CEO announced Pulse, a feature designed to make the chatbot more proactive.

Instead of waiting for user prompts, ChatGPT now works overnight to prepare daily updates based on a user’s interests, chats, and connected apps. The result is a tailored briefing that lands in a user’s feed each morning. Altman called it his favorite ChatGPT feature so far.

Altman said Pulse is part of OpenAI’s goal to move beyond simple question-and-answer interactions. He explained that the feature learns from feedback and adapts to personal goals, becoming a kind of digital assistant.

The idea is to give users helpful next steps before they even start a conversation.

Sam Altman’s Pulse Feature Learns and Curates Overnight

According to OpenAI’s blog post, Pulse runs research while users sleep, pulling context from past conversations and connected data.

The morning starts with a set of visual cards that can be quickly scanned or opened for details. The updates might include recipe ideas, project reminders, or progress suggestions for long-term goals.

Users can connect Gmail and Google Calendar to add even more context. With this integration, Pulse can draft meeting agendas, remind users of birthdays, or recommend places to eat for an upcoming trip. These connections are optional and can be toggled anytime in settings.

Sam Altman highlighted that Pulse is designed to respect user control. Each update is available for a single day unless saved as a chat or expanded for follow-up. All topics pass through safety checks to prevent harmful or policy-breaking content from appearing.

Feedback Loop Makes Pulse Smarter Every Day

Pulse includes curation tools that let users shape their future updates. The “curate” option allows people to request topics like crypto prices, travel deals, or local events.

Thumbs up or down on each card fine-tunes the algorithm, and feedback history can be reviewed or cleared whenever needed.

Altman noted that this system will improve over time as more people engage with it. For now, the feature is only available to Pro subscribers on the mobile app, with plans to expand to Plus users later. OpenAI confirmed it will continue refining the experience before a wider release.

