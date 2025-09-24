Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers 30% Surge in FTT Token

Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become the topic of discussion once again after his controversial X post. On Tuesday evening, Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account posted “gm” amid the prison restriction on internet use. The greeting message suddenly became viral in the crypto community and all over the world because the US federal prison inmates are not allowed to directly access social media.

This post has somehow fueled FTT, the native cryptocurrency of the FTX exchange, and the token managed to display a 32% price surge with volume shifting from $10.4M to $59M. The official account later clarified that Sam Bankman-Fried himself is not posting, but his friend was doing so on his behalf.

FTT Price Surged More Than 30% with a Short “gm” Message

FTT, the native cryptocurrency of FTX, which is now a bankrupt exchange, is trading at $1.10 at the time of writing, and is displaying around 32% rise over the past 24 hours. The daily trading volume of FTT has also surged, rising from $10.4 million to nearly $59 million is not something usual in the crypto space.

The catalyst for this unprecedented price surge of FTT was nothing but a short good morning tweet from Sam Bankman-Fried, generally known as SBF, who is the founder and former CEO of the closed-down FTX exchange. The post sparked enough speculation among the crypto community, even though the account later clarified that the tweet was not from SBF himself but through one of his friends.

On Sept. 23–24, FTT had staged a sharp, headline-grabbing move. The token had climbed to an intraday high near $1.20, up roughly 30% from prior levels, and then had settled around $0.97. FTT is still 22% up today, and its weekly gains currently stand at 20% while the token’s recorded growth in the past month is 7.9%.

CoinGlass recorded that the latest surge was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading volume, noting that FTT saw a 281% increase in 24-hour spot volume to $49.6 million. It also reported that derivatives activity increased, with open interest rising 38% to $3.3 million and volume jumping 1,353% to $30.3 million.

SBF is currently serving a 25-year federal sentence after being convicted on seven counts, including fraud and conspiracy for diverting billions in customer funds. Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account is currently active after months of no posting.

Recently, the account started following people, and it led to multiple questions and concerns regarding Bankman-Fried’s current interest in crypto and whether there is any possibility of an early release. Cryptorank stated that SBF followed a mix of accounts, some of which looked automated and were reposting the latest developments of American politics.

Among the accounts that he followed was also a crypto user, Daniel Keller, who had made statements in support of a pardon for SBF. Other accounts included developers, a meme trench appreciator, and others seemingly connected to Web3, they added.

FTX Eecovery Trust Filed a Lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets

Earlier on Tuesday, the FTX Recovery Trust officially filed a lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets, a Bitcoin mining firm, to recover the $1.1 billion. The filing stated that Bankman-Fried had bought shares of the Bitcoin miner with commingled customer funds at “outrageously inflated prices.”

The filing also claimed that Genesis Digital Assets stood as one of Bankman-Fried’s most reckless investments with commingled and misappropriated funds. They also added that the company received preferential payments in the months, and it was one of the reasons behind the exchange’s collapse.

The FTX exchanges shut down in November 2022 due to SBF’s criminal mismanagement of the company. At the moment, the company is being led by a restructuring team, aiming to recover money for the previous customers.

The lawsuit on Monday alleged that Bankman-Fried had bought shares of Genesis Digital Assets via FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, using commingled and misappropriated funds, including those deposited by FTX.com exchange customers, and that Bankman-Fried’s purchases were archetypal fraudulent transfers.

The lawsuit also added that although Bankman-Fried had paid for the GDA shares using commingled and misappropriated funds, including those deposited by FTX.com exchange customers, he personally stood to benefit from the acquisition because the GDA shares he had acquired were held by Alameda, of which Bankman-Fried had been a 90% owner.

The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers 30% Surge in FTT Token appeared first on BiteMyCoin.