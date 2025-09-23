Tech giant Samsung is stepping into blockchain-powered healthcare with a new partnership with Web3 health tech firm Galeon, aimed at bringing AI-driven ultrasound data into a decentralized medical record system. Samsung has announced a partnership with Galeon to connect its…Tech giant Samsung is stepping into blockchain-powered healthcare with a new partnership with Web3 health tech firm Galeon, aimed at bringing AI-driven ultrasound data into a decentralized medical record system. Samsung has announced a partnership with Galeon to connect its…

Samsung and Galeon partner on AI ultrasound and Web3 medical records

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/23 21:07
Tech giant Samsung is stepping into blockchain-powered healthcare with a new partnership with Web3 health tech firm Galeon, aimed at bringing AI-driven ultrasound data into a decentralized medical record system.

Summary
  • Samsung partners with Galeon to link AI-powered ultrasound systems to a decentralized Web3 medical record network.
  • Galeon’s EHR runs in 18 European hospitals, using Blockchain Swarm Learning to keep patient data private and secure.
  • Web3 in healthcare is gaining significant traction, with similar initiatives emerging across the industry.

Samsung has announced a partnership with Galeon to connect its AI-powered women’s health ultrasound systems with Galeon’s Web3-based electronic health record (EHR) network. Thee integration will allow imaging data from Samsung ultrasound devices to feed directly into Galeon’s decentralized EHR, giving doctors real-time access to AI-enhanced scans while keeping patient information private, according to a press release shared with crypto.news, .

Galeon’s EHR is already live in 18 European hospitals including Rouen, Caen, Toulon, and Sud Francilien in France, and serves more than 10,000 caregivers each month. 

Its Blockchain Swarm Learning (BSL) technology lets hospitals train medical AI models on encrypted, anonymized data without moving records off-site, so each institution retains full control. 

The data itself never sits on a public blockchain, only algorithm operations are recorded on-chain to provide traceability while preserving privacy.

Web3 meets healthcare innovation with Galeon and Samsung

Blockchain-based healthcare projects have been gaining traction, using decentralized networks to manage patient data and fund medical research. Galeon first unveiled its initiative in 2022, creating a platform for caregivers to improve healthcare records and streamline data management.

The platform is building a decentralized research ecosystem designed to give patients and healthcare providers a bigger role in medical innovation. Its Atlantis platform and a native token let a community of more than 100,000 members help fund and vote on medical research projects, creating a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for healthcare.

Through this model, hospitals can securely share anonymized insights while patients retain ownership of their data and decide how it’s used. The firm’s approach addresses the longstanding problem of siloed medical records by enabling real-time updates across institutions without sacrificing security. 

Other similar initiatives have emerged from protocols like the Aptos Foundation, which invested in the Universal Health Token earlier this year, to advance a Proof-of-Health protocol that rewards healthy activity and secures personal medical data on-chain.

Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
