Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/18 04:00
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005446+3.04%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2616+0.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09016-6.36%
  • Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets.
  • At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon.

Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in Germany. It’s a full-circle move for a bank that was among the first traditional players to dip its toes into blockchain years ago with its early investment in Ripple Labs.

Instead of sending money off to an external exchange, Openbank users can buy, sell, and hold major cryptocurrencies right from their accounts, side by side with their regular investments.

As of today, customers can access five major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), and Cardano (ADA), directly through their Openbank accounts, managing them alongside their existing investments. All of this comes with the safety net of Santander’s backing and the investor protections established under Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), with no need to move funds to an external exchange.

More Assets and Features on the Way

Over the next few months, the digital bank plans to broaden the range of cryptocurrencies available on its platform, giving customers even more choice. On top of that, it’s preparing to roll out handy features like crypto-to-crypto conversions, so users can easily swap between different assets without needing a separate exchange.

The new trading service comes with competitive pricing, too. Customers will pay a 1.49% fee for buying or selling digital assets, with a minimum charge of €1 per transaction, and importantly, there are no custody fees for simply holding their crypto. That makes the service simple, transparent, and accessible for everyday investors.

In just a few weeks, Openbank will then extend the same offering to customers in Spain and build on the success of its German launch. It’s another step in the bank’s push to strengthen its investment ecosystem, which already includes innovative products like its automated investment service, Robo Advisor, as well as a portfolio of more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 investment funds managed by over 123 firms, and more than 2,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto at Grupo Santander, explained:

Across the Atlantic, U.S. banks have also undergone a shift in their approach to digital assets. Once dismissive, they began cautiously testing the waters after OCC guidance opened the door, and now many treat crypto as a permanent part of finance, particularly through real-world asset tokenization efforts.

JPMorgan, for example, has already launched JPM Coin and its Onyx blockchain, focusing on settlement solutions for institutional clients. Together, these developments show how traditional finance is warming up to crypto.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03577+1.96%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.31%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002038-6.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,298.09-0.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Partager
U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

U.S. House reattaches Anti-CBDC bill to CLARITY Act, streamlining crypto regulations and CBDC restrictions before Senate review.   The U.S. House of Representatives has reintroduced the Anti-CBDC bill by reattaching it to the CLARITY Act. This procedural move aims to streamline the review process in the Senate. It follows earlier efforts to include the Anti-CBDC […] The post U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.013842-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1309+0.92%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01727-5.57%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’