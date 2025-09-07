Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Crypto analytics platform Santiment said on Friday that several well-known assets captured the most attention in online discussions this week, with BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT and EGLD leading the list.

According to Santiment, BTC dominated conversation as users debated its role as “digital gold,” its long-term investment appeal and the significance of growing government and institutional involvement. The firm noted that the discussion also emphasized self-custody and the use of nodes as a way to secure the network.

ETH also featured prominently. Santiment observed that ETH was frequently referenced in promotional materials for short-lived tokens marketed as easily transferable and spendable, suggesting ether continues to play a role in how new products are presented to crypto audiences.

DOGE’s surge in attention came from two developments, Santiment said. Rex-Osprey is preparing to launch what would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin exchange-traded fund, while Trump-backed Thumzup announced an expansion of its mining operations with the purchase of 3,500 rigs.

Tether drew interest over its strategy to invest more heavily in the entire gold supply chain, Santiment reported. The firm said Tether executives described the metal as “natural bitcoin,” underscoring how the stablecoin issuer is broadening its portfolio beyond digital assets.

Finally, Santiment said discussion around MultiversX centered on concerns about dilution from an increase in EGLD supply. Users expressed worries about projects leaving for other chains such as Sui, though some noted ongoing work on services like xPortal and xMoney.

Founded in 2016, Santiment tracks market, sentiment and on-chain data across thousands of crypto assets. Its weekly roundups highlight which projects are generating the most discussion among traders and investors.