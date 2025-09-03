SAP to invest over €20 billion in sovereign cloud to power Europe’s AI future

2025/09/03 05:55
SAP said Tuesday it will put more than €20 billion ($23.3 billion) into its sovereign cloud systems across Europe over the next 10 years.

The German software firm is not just expanding its cloud tools; it’s also building something designed for AI and data control in the EU, no middlemen needed. Everything will sit inside Europe, from the hardware to the cloud services.

SAP confirmed it will offer a new infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform so businesses can access computing power through SAP’s own network.

These kinds of services are usually controlled by Microsoft or Amazon, but SAP is making a version that keeps everything local. There’s also a new on-site option.

That means customers can install SAP-run infrastructure directly inside their own data centers. No one else handles it. No border-crossing involved.

SAP adds local options to keep data inside Europe

The reason behind this move is simple: EU laws. SAP said the whole goal is to store customer data inside the European Union, so it doesn’t break GDPR rules. “Innovation and sovereignty cannot be two separate things — it needs to come together,” said Thomas Saueressig, the SAP board member in charge of customer services and delivery. He was speaking during a virtual press event on Tuesday.

Saueressig made it clear that European firms need full access to the latest tech, like artificial intelligence, but under strict control. He said they must have it “in a full sovereign context.”

This push for sovereignty isn’t random. Over the past year, tech companies and governments have started to rethink their dependence on foreign systems.

Tensions between countries have made it risky to rely on outside cloud platforms. Now, nations are trying to move key computing infrastructure back home. These are the servers and systems needed to train and run powerful AI tools.

SAP isn’t alone here. Amazon and Microsoft have also announced their own sovereign cloud setups to keep European user data locked inside the EU.

Everyone’s fighting for the same turf, but SAP’s pitch is different. It’s based in Europe. It already follows EU law. It doesn’t need to bend to U.S. regulations. The whole operation stays local.

The European Commission is pushing hard on this. It made AI a top issue for the entire bloc. The Commission said Europe has been falling behind the U.S. and China in tech for years. So now they’re putting their own money on the line.

Earlier this year, the Commission laid out a separate plan to throw €20 billion into AI gigafactories. These are massive sites filled with supercomputers, designed to build and run next-generation AI models from scratch.

SAP confirmed it’s “closely” involved with that initiative. But it also said it won’t be the lead partner on the project. Just part of the buildout.

Still, the overlap between cloud and AI is obvious. You need a secure local infrastructure to make AI safe and usable. You can’t build that if all your servers are sitting overseas. This is why Europe needs a sovereign cloud, not just for compliance, but to run its own AI systems.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sap-e20b-sovereign-cloud-europes-ai-future/

