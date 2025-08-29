Sapphire 101: A Technical Workshop For Blockchain Devs Part 3

Par : Medium
2025/08/29 13:54
Particl
PART$0,1869+0,21%

Continuing with Sapphire tutorial, we learnt in part 1 about Oasis architecture and confidential transaction, and in part 2 about signed view calls, frontend, and precompiles.

#5: What to do next?

This section will touch upon encryption & decryption, signing & verification, autonomous contracts, Oasis Privacy Layer (OPL), running nodes, etc.

Encryption & Decryption

We know now that end-to-end encryption is possible between user and smart contract where storage is on the public ledger in encrypted form. But, it is also possible to use X25519 key pairs inside a smart contract and derive shared secret on-chain.

ECDH states that two people with their own key pairs, when they have each others public keys they can both derive the point, and nobody else can, unless one of the secrets gets leaked.

Use cases

  • Encrypted emitted events, stateless view calls
  • Encrypted coupons, proxies, authentication, compliance

Encryption (TypeScript)

import * as sapphire from '@oasisprotocol/sapphire-paratime'
const e2ePubKey = await e2e.getPublicKey();
const box = sapphire.cipher.X25519DeoxysII.ephemeral(e2ePubKey);
let {nonce, cipherText} = await box.encrypt(plaintextBytes);
const nonceBytes32Hex = ethers.utils.hexlify(nonce) +
"0000000000000000000000000000000000";

Decryption (Solidity)

import "@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts/contracts/Sapphire.sol";
contract E2EProxy {
Sapphire.Curve25519PublicKey internal immutable publicKey;
Sapphire.Curve25519SecretKey internal immutable privateKey;
constructor (bytes memory extraEntropy) {
(publicKey, privateKey) = Sapphire.generateCurve25519KeyPair(extraEntropy);
}
function getPublicKey() external view returns (bytes32) {
return Sapphire.Curve25519PublicKey.unwrap(publicKey);
}
}
import "@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts/contracts/Sapphire.sol";
contract E2EProxy {
function decrypt(bytes32 peerPublicKey, bytes32 nonce, bytes memory data)
external
{
bytes32 sk = Sapphire.deriveSymmetricKey(
Sapphire.Curve25519PublicKey.wrap(peerPublicKey),
privateKey);
bytes memory plaintext = Sapphire.decrypt(sk, nonce, data, "");
}
}

Signing & Verification

  • Contracts can generate key-pairs (Ed25519, X25519, Bitcoin & NIST)
  • Signing with EcDSA and EdDSA

There are various utilities for this.

  • You can generate Ethereum addresses and sign transactions on-chain.
  • You can verify WebAuthN / TouchID, using Ed25519 & EdDSA
  • You can broadcast cross-chain without bridge dependency

Signing (Solidity)

import "@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts/contracts/Sapphire.sol";
contract SigningExample {
function sign(bytes32 hashed_message)
external returns (bytes)
{
Sapphire.SigningAlg alg =
Sapphire.SigningAlg.Secp256k1PrehashedKeccak256;
bytes memory pk;
bytes memory sk;
bytes memory digest = abi.encodePacked(hashed_message);
Bytes memory entropy = Sapphire.randomBytes(32, "");
(pk, sk) = Sapphire.generateSigningKeyPair(alg, entropy);
return Sapphire.sign(alg, sk, digest, "");
}
}

Verification (Solidity)

import "@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts/contracts/Sapphire.sol";
contract VerifyExample {
function verify(bytes32 hashed_message, bytes memory signature)
external returns (bool)
{
Sapphire.SigningAlg alg =
Sapphire.SigningAlg.Secp256k1PrehashedKeccak256;
bytes memory digest = abi.encodePacked(hashed_message);
return Sapphire.verify(alg, pk, digest, "", signature);
}
}

On-chain Single Sign-On

  • Viewing Keys — submitting an access token to view your data.
  • Permits — providing access to specific functions (read/write).
  • Daily Login with EIP-712: a. it is similar to permits but is application-specific b. it lets you sign a transaction once on a daily or weekly basis

Explore this more with Oasis docs on Sapphire.

Autonomous Contracts

Using the key generation precompiles, Sapphire can generate Ethereum compatible accounts to pay their own gas — either on Sapphire or on other EVM compatible chains.

Ethereum compatible key-generation & signing is included in
the@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts package:

  • EthereumUtils.sol — a, s = EthereumUtils.generateKeypair()
  • EIP155Signer.sol — struct EIP155Signer.EthTx- EIP155Signer.sign(address,secret,tx)

Ethereum Keypair Generation and Signing (Solidity)

import '@oasisprotocol/sapphire-contracts/contracts/EthereumUtils.sol';
contract KeypairExample {
address pubkey;
bytes32 secret;
constructor () {
(pubkey, secret) = EthereumUtils.generateKeypair();
}
function sign(bytes memory data)
external view returns (SignatureRSV memory rsv)
{
bytes32 digest = keccak256(data);
rsv = EthereumUtils.sign(pubkey, secret, digest);
}
}

Transaction Signing (Solidity)

function signTx(uint64 nonce, uint256 gasPrice, uint256 value)
external view returns (bytes memory txdata)
{
return EIP155Signer.sign(pubkey, secret, EIP155Signer.EthTx({
nonce: nonce,
gasPrice: gasPrice,
gasLimit: 250000,
to: msg.sender,
value: value,
data: "",
chainId: block.chainid
}));
}

Explore this more with Oasis docs on Sapphire

Oasis Privacy Layer (OPL)

This workflow demonstrates connecting Sapphire with Ethereum, BNB chain and other EVM networks to be able to add encrypted transactions and
confidential state without moving the whole build away from the home network.

Explore this more with Oasis docs on OPL

Running a node

  • As a decentralized network, Oasis encourages developers to help with decentralization by becoming a validator and/or running a ParaTime compute node (it can be Sapphire as well as Cipher or Emerald).
  • Alternatively, devs can simply run consensus and/or ParaTime client node along with the web3 gateway to avoid public endpoints or possible malicious interactions.

Explore this more with Oasis docs on running a node

Key resources used for this tutorial which is must-check:
Sapphire docs
Sapphire repository
Oasis playground for demo dApps
Sapphire workshop in Oasis Academy

https://medium.com/media/1f30f70b740196ca8a9bb6dcb28fd41e/href

Have a question or need help? Join our Discord and head over to the #dev-central channel.

Originally published at https://dev.to on August 27, 2025.

Sapphire 101: A Technical Workshop For Blockchain Devs Part 3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10562-0,60%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04004-2,95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07694+12,46%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Partager
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0,00002058-4,76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002826-7,55%
Wink
LIKE$0,01218-1,06%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Partager
Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

The recent upward movement in the Solana (SOL) price has led followers to evaluate the possibility of $300. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?
Solana
SOL$208,11-2,98%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

What Exactly Is a Carbon Credit — and Why Are Governments, Businesses, and Even Individuals Racing…