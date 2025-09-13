Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:59
Union
U$0.00944-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09584-1.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016746+4.81%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003625-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011083+9.15%
ERA
ERA$0.7658+4.56%

According to data provided by Whale Alert, another massive Satoshi-era Bitcoin address was recently activated. 

The address in question contains a total of 232 Bitcoins that are worth a total of $26.5 million. 

You Might Also Like

It suddenly sprang back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity. 

Sudden uptick in wallet activations 

This comes after two other long-dormant addresses containing a total of 300 Bitcoins ($34.2 million) got activated on Sept. 11. These addresses were then activated after more than 13 years of inactivity.

On Sept. 4, another address containing 479 Bitcoins ($54 million) woke up from hibernation after nearly 13 years of inactivity. 

Overall, roughly 1,011 Bitcoins with a total value of $116.4 million got activated over the past week. 

Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-address-suddenly-active-again-after-13-years-of-sleep

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose