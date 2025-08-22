Satoshi’s Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 04:06
Bitcoin
BTC$112,560.94-1.51%
READY
READY$0.003225+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021808-0.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.011944+2.63%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
  • Satoshi contacted Back in 2008
  • Coinbase CEO says when Bitcoin will hit $1 million

Today marks exactly 17 years since the day Adam Back received an email from the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

Satoshi informed Back that his invention, Hashcash, was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper, inviting him to read it.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Satoshi contacted Back in 2008

Adam Back’s company, Blockstream, produced a commercial that shows young Back reading the historic email from Satoshi Nakamoto. In it, Satoshi says that he is getting ready to release a whitepaper that references Back’s Hashcash paper and offers an actual use case for Hashcash.

Hashcash is a proof-of-work algorithm to fight spam emails. Satoshi applied it to Bitcoin mining.

The commercial says that later he cofounded Blockstream to “to help build Bitcoin’s future.”

This email was also historic since, now, many crypto enthusiasts believe Adam Back to be Satoshi. Even though he has frequently rejected that claim, from time to time it surfaces once again.

Satoshi disappeared from the public eye in December 2010 after launching Bitcoin a year earlier, sending the first BTC transaction to Hal Finney and leaving Bitcoin in the hands of the small but eager community of developers, who wished to take BTC further. Satoshi wrote his last message on the BitcoinTalk forum, saying that he would be moving on to other projects now that Bitcoin was in the hands of the community.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Coinbase CEO says when Bitcoin will hit $1 million

As reported by U.Today earlier, the CEO of largest U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, discussed when he expects Bitcoin to reach the much-anticipated $1 million level.

Armstrong said he believed it would happen by 2030. It would finally take place, per his words, since regulatory clarity for crypto in the U.S. is finally shaping up, the U.S. government has started to build a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and “there’s a growing interest for crypto ETFs, among many other factors.” Still, he added that it is impossible to guarantee that the price’s all-time high will happen in exactly 2030 or any other year.

Source: https://u.today/satoshis-historic-email-with-bitcoin-whitepaper-reached-adam-back-17-years-ago

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager
One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel has released another important video, this time digging into one of the slickest scams in crypto today. In the video, we show how a single click cost a trader over a million dollars in wrapped Bitcoin – and why protecting your wallet has never been more important. In crypto, your wallet is
Bitcoin
BTC$112,514.45-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-2.96%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000844-28.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS