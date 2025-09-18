Saudi Awwal Bank Adopts Chainlink Tools, LINK Near $23

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:49
NEAR
NEAR$2.884+5.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08705-0.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311+2.50%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697+1.04%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0014261+32.27%
Chainlink
LINK$24.16+2.63%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08903+0.22%
  • SAB adopts Chainlink’s CCIP and CRE to expand tokenization and cross-border finance tools.
  • SAB and Wamid target $2.32T Saudi capital markets with blockchain-based tokenization plans.
  • LINK price falls 2.43% to $22.99 despite higher trading volume and steady liquidity ratios.

Saudi Awwal Bank has added Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to its digital strategy. CCIP links assets and data across multiple blockchains, while CRE provides banks with a controlled framework to test and deploy new financial applications.

The lender, with more than $100 billion in assets, is applying the tools to tokenized assets, cross-border settlement, and automated credit platforms. The move signals that Chainlink’s infrastructure is being adopted at scale inside regulated finance.

Related: Chainlink’s Deal with SBI Is a Major Win, But Chart Shows LINK’s Battle at $27 Resistance

Wamid Partnership Aims at $2.32 Trillion Markets

In parallel, SAB signed an agreement with Wamid, a subsidiary of the Saudi Tadawul Group, to pilot tokenization of the Saudi Exchange’s $2.32 trillion capital markets. The focus is on equities and debt products, opening the door for blockchain-based issuance and settlement.

SAB has already executed the world’s first Islamic repo on distributed ledger technology, in collaboration with Oumla earlier this year. That transaction gave regulators a template for compliant on-chain contracts. The Wamid deal builds directly on that precedent, shifting from single-instrument pilots toward broader capital markets integration.

Saudi Blockchain Buildout Gains Pace

Saudi institutions are building multiple layers of digital infrastructure. Oumla is working with Avalanche to develop the Kingdom’s first domestically hosted Layer 1 blockchain. SAB’s Chainlink adoption adds an interoperability and execution layer on top.

Together, these projects are shaping a domestic framework for tokenization, with global connectivity added only where liquidity requires it.

While institutional adoption progresses, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, recorded declines at the time of writing. The token traded at $22.99, a 2.43% decrease over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

LINK’s market capitalization fell to $15.59 billion, though trading activity rose as 24-hour volume climbed 18.52% to $803.1 million. The fully diluted valuation was reported at $22.99 billion, supported by a maximum supply of 1 billion LINK and 678.09 million tokens in circulation.

Price action showed continued selling pressure, with LINK sliding from $23.63 to session lows near $22.90. The volume-to-market-cap ratio of 5.11% displayed steady liquidity, but the trend reflected market caution as the token tested support below $23.

Related: Chainlink Is Now the Official Pipeline for US Government Economic Data On-Chain

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/saudi-awwal-bank-chainlink-tokenization-link-price-analysis/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.49%
Ethereum
ETH$4,639.94+2.45%
Partager
PANews2025/08/18 19:10
Partager
From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

Author: 0xJeff Compiled by: Tim, PANews In just one quarter, the Web3 AI sector has shifted directly from a fair launch model (Virtuals) to a medium-sized, medium-sized FDV strategy (i.e.,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436+4.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.16365+0.57%
Partager
PANews2025/07/29 16:50
Partager
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.014139-14.85%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006709-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing