Saudi Awwal Bank Taps Chainlink to Power Next-Gen Onchain Finance in the Kingdom

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 18:33
  • The Saudi Awwal Bank has selected the Chainlink network to deploy on-chain applications in Saudi Arabia.
  • Analysts suggest the news could serve as the spark needed for LINK to make a run at $52 before the year wraps up.

Chainlink’s role as an oracle provider is growing as more real-world assets get tokenized. Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), the first bank in Saudi Arabia with over $100 billion in total assets, announced the collaboration on Monday.

While oracles are already central to decentralized Finance (DeFi), their integration into traditional finance opens new opportunities, covering tokenized assets, payment routing, and data feeds, that could drive demand for LINK far beyond speculation.

Chainlink has revealed the key building blocks of its new partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank, designed to bring next-generation finance on-chain in the Kingdom. At the heart of this is Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which will let SAB move tokens and messages seamlessly across multiple blockchains without relying on fragile, point-to-point bridges.

CCIP, already live on approximately 60 chains and having processed more than $4.34 billion in transfer volume, functions like the secure plumbing of the blockchain world, routing transactions through standardized systems that reduce vulnerabilities.

Alongside this, SAB developers will gain access to the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE). This modular, sandboxed toolkit makes it easier to build apps tapping into real-world data, APIs, and off-chain compute.

These tools open the door to use cases like tokenized sukuk and Sharia-compliant finance instruments, where issuance, coupon distribution, and settlement can all happen transparently on-chain; on-chain trade finance, where invoices and letters of credit are anchored to tamper-proof oracles; and even hybrid financial products, such as derivatives and structured notes tied to real-time FX rates and compliance data.

Saudi Awwal Bank called its new partnership with Chainlink “a pivotal step in our commitment to drive financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.” Market watcher Johnny summed up the community’s reaction more bluntly:

Chainlink Expands Globally

Chainlink isn’t just finding its roots in the Gulf; it’s also pushing into Europe. The project recently partnered with 21X, a tokenized securities exchange licensed in the EU, to bring real-time post-trade data for securities onto the Polygon blockchain. In Asia, Chainlink has teamed up with UBS and DigiFT to target the Chinese RWA (real-world asset) market.

In the U.S., Chainlink teamed up with Polymarket, a Polygon-powered prediction platform, to integrate decentralized oracles for quicker and more accurate settlement of prediction markets, with plans to expand into new markets together.

Institutional interest is also climbing. After we saw a wave of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings for assets like Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Hedera (HBAR), and Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink just saw its first ETF filing from Grayscale, marking a potential milestone for LINK’s mainstream adoption.

Meanwhile, DeFiLlama ranks Chainlink as the world’s largest decentralized oracle network, securing more than $62.933 billion in value. Still, LINK’s price hasn’t moved much on the news, currently trading at $23.28, down 1.56% in the past 24 hours.

