SAVVY MINING Launches New XRP Mining Contracts, Allowing Users to Easily Earn XRP Every Day

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/12 21:00
According to on-chain data, an institutional address recently purchased 60 million XRP, with a total value exceeding $180 million, a move that quickly sparked market discussion.

XRP is renowned for its fast and low-cost transfers, making it a popular choice for cross-border payments. However, for a growing number of holders, XRP’s long-term returns and stability are becoming more important than short-term price fluctuations.

Based on this trend, SAVVY MINING has launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their hashrate, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income daily.

How to Start Using SAVVY MINING and Earn Income

  1. Visit the SAVVY MINING official website to register an account and receive $15 to start mining for free, earning $0.60 per day.
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposits and withdrawals.
  3. Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can find SAVVY MINING’s latest mining contracts here.

After purchasing a mining contract, profits will be automatically credited to your account after 24 hours. Upon contract maturity, the principal will be automatically returned and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Why Choose SAVVY MINING

  • Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydropower.
  • Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits.
  • No barriers to entry: No mining equipment or technical background required.
  • 24/7 customer support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other mainstream currencies.
  • Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and rewards of up to $100,000 (USD).

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 8 million users in over 80 countries.

With the support of Bitmain, we are also committed to promoting global financial education and inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy.

Security and Sustainability

In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING always prioritizes the security of user funds and information. We maintain operational transparency and adhere to national compliance standards, providing investors with solid protection so they can focus on profitability.

In addition, all mining farms are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also provides sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to enjoy the dual benefits of wealth and environmental protection.

To learn more, please visit the SAVVY MINING official website or download the (APP) and let us serve you!

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
