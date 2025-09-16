Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers

US Congress to Consult With Crypto Industry Leaders on Bitcoin Reserve Initiative

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to meet with 18 leading figures from the cryptocurrency industry this Tuesday to discuss the potential implementation of President Donald Trump’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Among the key attendees is Strategy’s chairman, Michael Saylor, whose advocacy for Bitcoin has positioned him as a prominent industry voice. Also present will be Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, who also chairs BitMine, and Fred Thiel, CEO of MARA, according to The Digital Chambers, a prominent crypto advocacy group that shared the full list of participants.

The discussion centers around generating momentum for the BITCOIN Act, a bill introduced in March by U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis. The legislation proposes that the U.S. government acquire one million Bitcoin over five years, with funding to be allocated through the Federal Reserve and the Department of the Treasury. Crucially, the executive order emphasizes that these acquisitions should be financed through budget-neutral strategies, avoiding additional fiscal burden.

Industry Leaders and Policy Makers Collaborate to Shape Crypto Legislation

Source: Michael Saylor

This upcoming roundtable aims to gather industry insights on how the United States can fund a Bitcoin reserve without imposing costs on taxpayers. The Digital Chambers highlighted that the event will focus on advancing the strategic reserve in a fiscally responsible manner and building support for the bill in Congress.

Proposed funding options include reevaluating the Treasury’s gold certificates and utilizing tariff revenue—measures designed to fund the initiative without increasing government spending. Lawmakers also intend to explore what has hindered progress on the bill over the past six months and address main objections from congressional critics.

Miners, VCs, and Traditional Finance Representatives to Join Negotiations

Major Bitcoin mining firms such as CleanSpark, MARA, and Bitdeer will be represented at the discussion, alongside venture capital investors specializing in crypto projects. Notable attendees include executives from Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One. Additionally, investment platform eToro’s U.S. head, Andrew McCormick, will also participate.

Traditional finance representatives like David Fragale of Western Alliance Bank and Jay Bluestine of Blue Square Wealth will contribute to the dialogue, signaling a broad spectrum of stakeholders shaping U.S. crypto policy and the future of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

This article was originally published as Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.