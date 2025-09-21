The post Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders. Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade: “When large companies come in, the asset will become stable. That stability will take away the adrenaline rush, and some retail enthusiasm will wane. That’s natural for an asset maturing into the financial system.” Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included. Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities: “Bitcoin is consolidating. We have trillions of dollars in this asset sitting outside the financial system. You can’t borrow against it. People look rich on paper, but in reality, they need to sell Bitcoin to pay bills.” According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption. “That’s why volatility is dropping. And that’s a very good sign,” Saylor added. He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather… The post Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders. Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade: “When large companies come in, the asset will become stable. That stability will take away the adrenaline rush, and some retail enthusiasm will wane. That’s natural for an asset maturing into the financial system.” Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included. Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities: “Bitcoin is consolidating. We have trillions of dollars in this asset sitting outside the financial system. You can’t borrow against it. People look rich on paper, but in reality, they need to sell Bitcoin to pay bills.” According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption. “That’s why volatility is dropping. And that’s a very good sign,” Saylor added. He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather…

Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 21:03
Threshold
T$0.01642-1.67%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09817-0.69%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.143-0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-2.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.08633-0.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04427-0.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-2.55%

Key Highlights

  • Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders
  • Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term
  • Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption

Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors

Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders.

Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade:

Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift

During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included.

Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities:

According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption.

He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather than risky thrills.

The Bigger Picture

Experts have long noted that Bitcoin volatility has been trending downward, with reports such as Matrixport’s highlighting that institutional participation is the main driver. If Saylor is correct, Bitcoin’s next phase could be less exciting for short-term traders but far more transformative for its role in global finance.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11190/the-surprising-reason-bitcoin-volatility-is-falling-and-what-it-means-for-you

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation