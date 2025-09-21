Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin

Key Highlights
- Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders
- Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term
- Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption
Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors
Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders.
Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade:
Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift
During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included.
Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities:
According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption.
He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather than risky thrills.
The Bigger Picture
Experts have long noted that Bitcoin volatility has been trending downward, with reports such as Matrixport’s highlighting that institutional participation is the main driver. If Saylor is correct, Bitcoin’s next phase could be less exciting for short-term traders but far more transformative for its role in global finance.
Source: https://coinpaper.com/11190/the-surprising-reason-bitcoin-volatility-is-falling-and-what-it-means-for-you