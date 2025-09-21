The post Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders. Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade: “When large companies come in, the asset will become stable. That stability will take away the adrenaline rush, and some retail enthusiasm will wane. That’s natural for an asset maturing into the financial system.” Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included. Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities: “Bitcoin is consolidating. We have trillions of dollars in this asset sitting outside the financial system. You can’t borrow against it. People look rich on paper, but in reality, they need to sell Bitcoin to pay bills.” According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption. “That’s why volatility is dropping. And that’s a very good sign,” Saylor added. He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather… The post Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders. Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade: “When large companies come in, the asset will become stable. That stability will take away the adrenaline rush, and some retail enthusiasm will wane. That’s natural for an asset maturing into the financial system.” Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included. Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities: “Bitcoin is consolidating. We have trillions of dollars in this asset sitting outside the financial system. You can’t borrow against it. People look rich on paper, but in reality, they need to sell Bitcoin to pay bills.” According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption. “That’s why volatility is dropping. And that’s a very good sign,” Saylor added. He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather…