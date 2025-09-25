The post Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin will start to gain again toward the end of the year, after facing upward pressure from growing corporate and institutional interest, says Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor. Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Tuesday that corporate adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), along with the consistent acquisition of Bitcoin by large exchange-traded fund (ETF) funds on behalf of institutional investors, is taking up all the natural supply. Saylor added that “companies that are capitalizing on Bitcoin are buying even more than the natural supply being created by the miners,” which is “putting upward pressure on the price.” Strategy chair Michael Saylor said Bitcoin demand from ETFs and companies is surpassing daily miner supply, which could drive a year-end rally. Source: CNBC On average, miners generate roughly 900 Bitcoin per day, according to Bitbo. A report from financial services company River released earlier this month found that businesses are gobbling up 1,755 Bitcoin per day in 2025, while ETFs are snapping up an additional 1,430 per day on average in 2025. Buy pressure will push up price toward year-end  Bitcoin has been drifting between $111,369 and $113,301 over the last 24 hours, while its seven-day range has been moving between $111,658 and $117,851, according to CoinGecko. Traders were also liquidated out of nearly $2 billion in one of the year’s largest market flush-outs on Monday, which analysts blamed on technical factors rather than weakening market fundamentals.  “I think that as we work through the resistance of late and some macro headwinds, we’ll actually see Bitcoin start to move up smartly again toward the end of the year,” Saylor added. Bitcoin buys strengthen public companies Saylor said that Bitcoin-buying companies can be boiled down to two categories, the first being operating companies that would otherwise be returning their capital via dividends and… The post Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin will start to gain again toward the end of the year, after facing upward pressure from growing corporate and institutional interest, says Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor. Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Tuesday that corporate adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), along with the consistent acquisition of Bitcoin by large exchange-traded fund (ETF) funds on behalf of institutional investors, is taking up all the natural supply. Saylor added that “companies that are capitalizing on Bitcoin are buying even more than the natural supply being created by the miners,” which is “putting upward pressure on the price.” Strategy chair Michael Saylor said Bitcoin demand from ETFs and companies is surpassing daily miner supply, which could drive a year-end rally. Source: CNBC On average, miners generate roughly 900 Bitcoin per day, according to Bitbo. A report from financial services company River released earlier this month found that businesses are gobbling up 1,755 Bitcoin per day in 2025, while ETFs are snapping up an additional 1,430 per day on average in 2025. Buy pressure will push up price toward year-end  Bitcoin has been drifting between $111,369 and $113,301 over the last 24 hours, while its seven-day range has been moving between $111,658 and $117,851, according to CoinGecko. Traders were also liquidated out of nearly $2 billion in one of the year’s largest market flush-outs on Monday, which analysts blamed on technical factors rather than weakening market fundamentals.  “I think that as we work through the resistance of late and some macro headwinds, we’ll actually see Bitcoin start to move up smartly again toward the end of the year,” Saylor added. Bitcoin buys strengthen public companies Saylor said that Bitcoin-buying companies can be boiled down to two categories, the first being operating companies that would otherwise be returning their capital via dividends and…

Saylor Predicts Year-End Bitcoin Rally Due to Demand Squeeze

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:56
Bitcoin will start to gain again toward the end of the year, after facing upward pressure from growing corporate and institutional interest, says Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor.

Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Tuesday that corporate adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), along with the consistent acquisition of Bitcoin by large exchange-traded fund (ETF) funds on behalf of institutional investors, is taking up all the natural supply.

Saylor added that “companies that are capitalizing on Bitcoin are buying even more than the natural supply being created by the miners,” which is “putting upward pressure on the price.”

Strategy chair Michael Saylor said Bitcoin demand from ETFs and companies is surpassing daily miner supply, which could drive a year-end rally. Source: CNBC

On average, miners generate roughly 900 Bitcoin per day, according to Bitbo. A report from financial services company River released earlier this month found that businesses are gobbling up 1,755 Bitcoin per day in 2025, while ETFs are snapping up an additional 1,430 per day on average in 2025.

Buy pressure will push up price toward year-end 

Bitcoin has been drifting between $111,369 and $113,301 over the last 24 hours, while its seven-day range has been moving between $111,658 and $117,851, according to CoinGecko.

Traders were also liquidated out of nearly $2 billion in one of the year’s largest market flush-outs on Monday, which analysts blamed on technical factors rather than weakening market fundamentals. 

“I think that as we work through the resistance of late and some macro headwinds, we’ll actually see Bitcoin start to move up smartly again toward the end of the year,” Saylor added.

Bitcoin buys strengthen public companies

Saylor said that Bitcoin-buying companies can be boiled down to two categories, the first being operating companies that would otherwise be returning their capital via dividends and buybacks, which choose Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Bitbo is tracking at least 145 companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets, including Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC.

“That actually improves their capital structure. It strengthens those companies. There’s a lot of those,” Saylor said.

Related: Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquires $100M in Bitcoin amid Fed rate cut

“True” treasury companies capitalizing on BTC

Saylor said the second type of Bitcoin-buying companies are “true treasury companies” that are “capitalizing on Bitcoin.”

“The world ran on gold-backed credit for 300 years. The world’s going to run on digital gold-backed credit for the next 300 years. So treasury companies are holding digital capital and creating digital credit instruments,” he said.

Magazine: Hayes tips ‘up only’ for crypto, ETH staking exit queue concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14 – 20

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-price-surge-etf-corporate-demand-outpaces-supply?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

