Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin’s Fall to $110,000 With This Controversial Tweet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:09
  • Saylor makes big Bitcoin reminder
  • Strategy grabs 3,081 BTC on the dip

Michael Saylor, a co-founder of Strategy and a vocal Bitcoin supporter, has taken to the X social media network to publish a post as he reacted to BTC’s reversal to the $110,000 level after it failed to stay above $112,000.

Saylor’s tweet ignited the global crypto community, triggering a discussion.

Saylor makes big Bitcoin reminder

Michael Saylor traditionally published an image generated by AI. This time Bitcoin is depicted as a sparkling and shining skyscraper, which looks like it is made of electricity.

“Bitcoin is Digital Property,” the caption states. Saylor has long been claiming Bitcoin to be a digital property, saying that in the future, BTC will power all financial markets and banks and suggesting various ways of renting one’s “digital property” to make a high income.

Strategy grabs 3,081 BTC on the dip

On Monday, Saylor announced that his Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, took advantage of the Bitcoin dip and acquired a substantial 3,081 BTC worth approximately $359.9 million. The purchase was made at roughly $115,829 per Bitcoin.

Besides, the company revealed that it had achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.4% year-to-date. This recent acquisition has boosted the company’s total stash to 632,457 BTC valued at $70,263,126,643.

Saylor also boasted that since Strategy adopted the Bitcoin standard in August 2020, MSTR has been outperforming every large-cap US stock out of roughly 1,400.

PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
