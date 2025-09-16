Saylor’s $73B Bitcoin Move Ignites Crypto—Why Strategy Could Make ‘Hyper’ the Next Big Thing

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/16 16:35
Michael Saylor has just purchased 525 more Bitcoins, increasing Strategy’s total BTC holdings to 638,985, valued at approximately $73B.

Anchored in Saylor’s thesis that Bitcoin is superior to gold, Strategy has parked its cash reserves in $BTC, shielding itself from inflation and currency fluctuations.

Saylor’s investment has made Strategy the largest corporate holder of $BTC in the world.

Despite a recent dip in the Strategy’s stock price, several companies and some US states are considering similar moves with their own treasuries.

Strategy’s massive $BTC buy has strengthened investor confidence in Bitcoin’s future, increasing demand for Bitcoin-related projects, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), that aim to enhance Bitcoin blockchain performance.

The Bitcoin Reserve Race: Who’s Winning the Hunt for the Biggest Digital Treasury?

Several countries hold large $BTC reserves through mining operations, law enforcement seizures, and strategic purchases:

  • The US ranks #1 with 198,012 $BTC in its reserves, valued at over $22B. It also officially institutionalized Bitcoin through a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve executive order.
  • China holds roughly 194,000 $BTC. Despite the country’s strict crypto bans, these dormant crypto stashes remain sizable.
  • The UK holds roughly 61,245 $BTC, worth over $7B.
  • Ukraine has 46,351 $BTC worth over $5B
  • Bhutan is holding on to 11,286 $BTC (over $1.3B at today’s price)
  • El Salvador is sitting on 6,320 $BTC ($731M)

Other $BTC-holding countries include the UAE, Venezuela, and Finland.

Governments are using Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, hedging against inflation and for economic planning. But that’s not all.

The corporate world is following the same playbook, adopting parallel strategies for accumulating Bitcoin and its role as a modern store of wealth:

  • Strategy: The largest corporate BTC holder, owning 638,985 $BTC worth $73B.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings: Holds 52,477 $BTC, valued at approximately $6B, accumulated through mining operations.
  • Twenty-One (XXI): Holds 43,514 $BTC in its treasury, valued at over $5B.

Top 25 Public Bitcoin Treasury Companies

The massive corporate $BTC adoption has increased institutional and retail market confidence in the coin. This sentiment has spilled over to Bitcoin Hyper’s presale, significantly increasing demand for the token.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Skyrockets on the Back of Saylor’s $73B $BTC Hoard—Is This the Next 100x?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer 2 scalability solution on the Bitcoin ecosystem that integrates with the SVM for faster and efficient execution.

The token not only upgrades the slow and aging Bitcoin blockchain, but also allows developers, builders, and degens to engage in high-speed, high-octane transactions and dApps.

While designed to supercharge the Bitcoin ecosystem, $HYPER also unlocks a variety of utilities including:

  • Every transaction, every stake, and every vote runs on $HYPER.
  • It’s $BTC on steroids — bridge your $BTC in, and suddenly transactions fly in milliseconds with near-zero fees. No more boomer-chain lag.
  • Offers Solana speed, $ETH liquidity, and $BTC security.
  • Serves as a MemeFi Playground, allowing degens to finally spin up meme coins, DAOs, and DeFi apps on Bitcoin. That’s giga-chad cultural flow straight into $HYPER.
  • The token is hard-anchored to $BTC, inheriting Satoshi-tier security unlike vapor chains.

Want the full scoop? Check out what Bitcoin Hyper is planning in our guide.

The Hyper Ecosystem

Bitcoin Hyper is currently priced at $0.012925, just a hair under its official listing price of $0.012975, meaning you can secure some gains already without any whale premium or retail markup.

Whales are already circling — with two big buys of $31.5K and $27.1K yesterday, totaling $58.6K in fresh $HYPER.

If the roadmap is met, our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction indicate that $HYPER could reach $0.02595 by the end of 2025 (approximately 100% ROI), $0.08625 by the end of 2026 (567%), and potentially as high as $0.253 by 2030 (around 2,100% ROI).

On top of this, staking offers a 70% APY. A $500 bag today locks in about 38,685 $HYPER. By the end of the year, you would pocket an extra $350 in rewards alone—pure passive yield before the token even makes its first big run.

$HYPER’s presale is an excellent opportunity for early birds to secure the token before it lists on CEXs, with front-row seats to airdrops, staking, and token launch allowlists. Learn how to buy and secure your $HYPER tokens.2

The subsequent $HYPER price increase is expected tomorrow. To lock in early-bird pricing before the jump, join the presale today.

This is not financial advice, so do your own research before investing!

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/strategy-holds-73b-bitcoin-hyper-next

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
