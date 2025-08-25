SBI Group, Chainlink partner to bring crypto tech to Asia’s finance scene

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25 11:17
RealLink
REAL$0.05958+5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22615-0.18%
Wink
LIKE$0.012292-4.63%

SBI Group and Chainlink will offer a host of blockchain-based tools aimed at financial institutions, starting in Japan and then the Asia-Pacific under a new partnership.

Japanese finance conglomerate SBI Group has partnered with the blockchain oracle platform Chainlink to create a host of crypto tools for Asia’s financial institutions.

SBI said on Sunday that its collaboration with Chainlink will focus on “a number of key use cases for financial institutions in Japan and the APAC [Asia-Pacific] region,” with its initial attention on Japan’s market.

The pair will look at tools to allow cross-blockchain tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), like onchain bonds, and use Chainlink’s technology to give onchain verification for stablecoin reserves, among other plans.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet