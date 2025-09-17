SBI Group to pilot real-time tokenized deposit settlement using Partior Blockchain and DCJPY token

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:33
Key Takeaways

  • SBI Group will conduct a real-time tokenized deposit settlement pilot with major international banks such as J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, and DBS.
  • The pilot leverages the Partior Blockchain and yen-denominated DCJPY token for settlement.

SBI Group will pursue real-time tokenized deposit settlement with J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, and DBS using Partior Blockchain and the DCJPY, a yen-denominated tokenized deposit provided by DCP.

The pilot will enable atomic settlement with US dollars, euros, and Singapore dollars through tokenized currencies, blockchain technology, and smart contracts.

The initiative represents a collaboration between major international banks to test cross-border settlement capabilities using digital asset infrastructure.

