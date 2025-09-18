SBI Holdings introduces SBI Hyper Deposit with XRP gifts and rate cuts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:52
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3172+6.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815+1.22%
XRP
XRP$3.1193+3.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018587+9.44%
Sign
SIGN$0.07927+3.94%

Key Takeaways

  • SBI Holdings has introduced ‘SBI Hyper Deposit’, automating transfers between bank and securities accounts.
  • Launch incentives include XRP cryptocurrency gifts and reduced mortgage rates for early adopters.

SBI Holdings launched “SBI Hyper Deposit,” a new service that automates transfers between bank and securities accounts.

The Japanese financial services company is offering launch incentives including XRP gifts and reduced mortgage rates to customers who sign up for the automated transfer system.

The service is designed to streamline the movement of funds between different SBI financial products, allowing customers to manage their banking and investment accounts more efficiently through automated transfers.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sbi-holdings-hyper-deposit-xrp-incentive/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.003416+241.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04468+4.27%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04502+7.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583+0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Partager
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Solana
SOL$248.3+6.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit

Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th